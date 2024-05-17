World Telecommunication Day: India Achieves 99 Percent 4G Coverage With Over 6 Lakh Villages

The Indian telecom sector has witnessed significant developments in recent years, setting the stage for a transformative era, the communications ministry said in an official statement Thursday, a day before the World Telecommunication and Information Society Day.

  • Strategic partnerships driving innovation.
  • Significant decrease in import-export gap.
  • Advancing towards 6G technology.

World Telecommunication Day: India Achieves 99 Percent 4G Coverage With Over 6 Lakh Villages
Today, India boasts a 99 percent coverage footprint in 4G, with over 6 lakh villages covered and approximately 4.42 lakh 5G BTS, says the Ministry of Communications (MoC) on the eve of World Telecommunication and Information Society Day, as India celebrates its digital journey. This 99 percent 4G coverage ensures that people have access to high-speed wireless internet on the go, facilitating access to digital services.

Telecommunications Milestones

"The Indian telecom sector has witnessed significant developments in recent years, setting the stage for a transformative era. Driven by unprecedented data consumption, a vast user base, and a policy-friendly environment, India continues to foster industry growth and startup innovation," the Communications ministry said in an official statement Thursday, a day before the World Telecommunication and Information Society Day.




"The Department of Telecommunications is establishing international partnerships and collaborations to build a world-class telecom ecosystem, enhancing global connectivity, and positioning India as a global leader in digital innovation and infrastructure," the Ministry added.

According to the Ministry, "India's Telecom Diplomacy has helped attract new business ventures, forge partnerships with global leaders, nurture domestic startups, demonstrate India's commitment to driving innovation, and secure its leadership position in the global telecommunications landscape. Telecom diplomacy has been focused on outcomes, and many green shoots are visible."

WTISD

World Telecommunication and Information Society Day, also known as WTISD, has been celebrated every year on May 17th since 1969, marking the founding of ITU and the signing of the first International Telegraph Convention in 1865. The WTISD theme for 2024 is "Digital Innovation for Sustainable Development."

The Ministry of Communications has highlighted the country's developments in the telecommunications sector, which include strategic partnerships with partner countries and telecom chip companies, exchange of best practices, creating new opportunities, increasing telecom exports, securing Indian interests, and leadership positions in international forums, transforming India Mobile Congress (IMC), tapping specialised knowledge, and academic and research collaborations.

Fueling this progress are strategic international collaborations, particularly with the USA, driving initiatives like OpenRAN adoption and facilitating access to telecom chips for startups. These partnerships also foster dialogue on spectrum allocation and quality of service assurance, enhancing India's telecom ecosystem.

The Ministry noted that the gap between imports and exports has decreased in recent years. Most of the 5G demands are being met by Made in India products. Indian companies exported Rs 25,200 crores worth of telecom equipment and accessories last year. The DoT has made concerted efforts to help domestic companies showcase their products domestically in all foreign fora so that they can be exported.

Furthermore, the ministry stated that India, through the Bharat 6G Alliance, is entering into a Memorandum of Understanding with the NextG Alliance of ATIS, USA, and the 6G Smart Networks and Services Industry Association (6G-IA) of the EU to explore collaboration opportunities on 6G wireless technologies, support a common 6G vision, and create secure and trusted telecommunications as well as resilient supply chains.

"World Telecommunication Standardisation Assembly (WTSA) is being held in October 2024 for the first time in India, with over 2000 delegates from 180 countries participating to decide the future direction of standards for the next generation of telecommunication systems," the Ministry said.

