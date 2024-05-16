Digital Realty Introduces Direct Liquid Cooling Offering



Digital Realty has launched a new liquid-to-chip cooling colocation offering. The company announced this week the availability of a direct liquid cooling (DLC) offering, which is available in 170 Digital Realty data centers globally. The new offering from Digital Realty builds upon the company's standardised high-density colocation offering to meet emerging AI demand.

Also Read: MC Digital Realty Opens 34 MW Data Center in Inzai City, Japan









Introduction of Liquid-to-Chip Cooling

Digital said the high-density deployment offering includes a range of mechanical solutions, such as rear door heat exchangers (RDHx) and DLC, offering power densities ranging from 30-150kW per rack and beyond.

"The combination of RDHx with DLC effectively doubles the power densities that can be supported, empowering businesses to tackle the escalating demands of modern IT infrastructure and accelerate the adoption of AI by enterprises through private, cloud, and hybrid solutions," the company said.

The company mentioned that the deployment options are available in more than half of Digital Realty's data centers worldwide, with plans to expand support to additional sites and to leverage existing infrastructure to meet emerging AI requirements.

Also Read: Data Center Company Ezditek and Gcore Partner to Boost AI Infrastructure in Saudi Arabia

High-Density Deployments

"We're proud to align with our customers in evolving their infrastructure to support this cutting-edge liquid-to-chip technology, enabling them to land and expand their deployments efficiently and redefine what's possible in the digital age. With this cutting-edge liquid-to-chip cooling technology, we're not just setting a new standard for high-density deployment support; we're revolutionising the digital infrastructure landscape," said the Chief Technology Officer of Digital Realty.

Lenovo ISG added, "By working with great partners like Digital Realty, we're helping enterprises of any size on their AI journeys. The Lenovo-Digital Realty partnership forms a critical cornerstone of the hybrid AI vision, enabling organisations to harness the full potential of emerging technologies to deliver innovation faster." The role of Lenovo has not been detailed in the announcement.

Also Read: Aligned Data Centers Launches DeltaFlow~ Liquid Cooling Technology

As reported by TelecomTalk, Aligned Data Centers launched DeltaFlow~, a liquid cooling technology, in January 2024.