Aligned Data Centers Launches DeltaFlow~ Liquid Cooling Technology

Aligned Data Centers introduces DeltaFlow~, a liquid cooling technology designed to meet the high-density compute needs of next-gen applications, AI, ML, and supercomputers.

Highlights

  • Supports densities from 3 to 300 kW per rack and beyond.
  • Integrates with various liquid cooling technologies.
  • Seamless transition from air to liquid cooling.

Data center company Aligned Data Centers announced the launch of a new liquid cooling technology called DeltaFlow~ today. According to the company, this solution is designed to cater to the high-density compute requirements of next-generation applications and high-performance computing (HPC), including artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and supercomputers.

Also Read: Aligned Data Centers Announces 108 MW Campus in Oregon




Density Support

Aligned is capable of supporting densities ranging from three to 300 kW per rack and beyond while still maintaining a commitment to sustainability and waterless designs.

DeltaFlow~ is described as a turnkey solution that supports integration with current and future liquid cooling technologies, such as direct-to-chip, rear-door heat exchangers, immersion cooling, and whatever comes next.

Seamless Transition

Aligned said the new DeltaFlow~ system also integrates with Aligned's air-cooled Delta³ technology, requiring no changes in power delivery or existing data hall temperatures. This makes the transition from air to liquid cooling seamless, even in live environments.

Also Read: Aligned Data Centers Expands Presence in the Americas With Acquisition of ODATA

"Aligned has been a leader and innovator in data center cooling for more than a decade. Providing customers the ability to scale seamlessly across rising rack densities is intrinsic to our data center designs; we call it ExpandOnDemand," said Aligned.

"DeltaFlow~ is an extension of these capabilities. Our universal liquid cooling platform allows customers to maximise advancements in chipset technology and realise the benefits of graphics processing units (GPUs) across a wide range of computing applications, while mitigating time-to-market, cost, and risk."

Also Read: Aligned Data Centers Secures Investment From Mubadala for Rapid Expansion

Aligned also mentioned that the company works closely with leading chip and server manufacturers to ensure its customers have the advantage of scalable and universal architecture that supports both their current and future cooling requirements.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

