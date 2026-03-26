Adani Looking to Boost Data Center Business with Google, Meta

Gautam Adani, founder and chairman of the Adani Group, is looking to collaborate with the American tech giants for scaling data center business in India. Adani Group is reportedly in talks with Meta Platforms Inc and Google for partnerships in the data center domain. In addition, the company is talking with Walmart owned Flipkart and is also exploring sites across Indian states for setting up new data centers.









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In the age of intelligence which powers AI (artificial intelligence) and cloud services, data centers will be the key to it all. For India to truly scale in the intelligence sector, more data centers need to come in. According to an ET report, these talks are part of a $100 billion digital infrastructure push by the Adani Group.

The sites are not yet finalised, the report mentioned. The discussions are also in the initial stages, meaning it may never materialise. But Adani is not the only player to make a move here. Even Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is pushing for building the AI infrastructure with one of the largest data centers in the world in Jamnagar, Gujarat. This will be a data center scaling capacity up to 3 gigwatts. Reliance will get the chips from Nvidia and the energy will come from Reliance's very own sources, and this will be renewable energy too.

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AdaniConnex Pvt., a joint venture between Adani Enterprises Ltd and EdgeConnex X, in October announced a partnership with Google. This partnership is to build a $15 billion AI infrastructure hub at Visakhapatnam. It will be interesting to see who will win the AI (artificial intelligence) infrastructure race in India. Reliance has already made the first push and now Adani is also gearing up for more investments in this domain.