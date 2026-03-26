Vodafone Idea Rs 670 and Rs 1005 New Plans Added

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has two new prepaid plans on offer for the customers. These two new plans cost Rs 670 and Rs 1005. The cool thing about these plans is that they offer unlimited data to the customers. The Rs 670 plan comes with a service validity of 56 days while the Rs 1005 plan comes with 84 days of service vallidity. These two plans are now available for the customers to recharge with. Let's take a look at these two prepaid plans now.









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Vodafone Idea Rs 670 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea Rs 670 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, unlimited data, and 100 SMS/day. The service validity of this prepaid plan is 56 days. Users get unlimited data (both 4G and 5G), but there's a usage cap on this. This usage cap is 300GB every 28 days. So while it is truly not unlimited, it is still plenty and at a good price point given where the cost of prepaid plans stands today.

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Vodafone Idea Rs 1005 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea Rs 1005 prepaid plan comes with unlimited data too. There's unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day available for the users. The service validity of this prepaid plan is 84 days. The unlimited data cap with this plan is also 300GB like what is there with the Rs 670 plan.

The average daily cost of using the Rs 670 plan is Rs 11.96 and the Rs 1005 plan is 11.96. So there's basically no difference in the cost, just the amount of money you want to spend right now. If you want a longer recharge cycle and are comfortable with paying Rs 1005, then go for this plan, otherwise pay the lesser amount of RS 670.

The prepaid plans are good for heavy data users, but they don't bundle any OTT (over-the-top) benefits for entertainment.