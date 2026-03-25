OnePlus Launches World’s Thinnest Magnetic Phone Cooler

OnePlus has launched a series of new products including the world's slimmest magnetic phone cooler. This will be extremely useful for people who want to use their phone for prolong periods and are indulged in heavy activities such as gaming. In situations such as streaming and gaming, it's very important that the device stays cool for optimal performance. Even when you are out in the sun, you need to ensure that your device stays cool. In such scenarios, this slim magnetic phone cooler will come of great use. This product was unveiled during the launch of the OnePlus 15T 5G in China.









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This product is priced at 179 yuan in China which is approximately $26 USD. It looks like a slim power bank and has a thickness of 9.8mm at its thinnest point and weighs just at 68 grams.

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The cooling system includes a thermoelectric cooling (TEC) module. A curved progressive air duct is also there with a pressurised low-noise centrifugal fan. With the curved air duct design, the cool air enters from the top while the hot air exits from the side. This also keeps the user's hands comfortable during the extended use.