OnePlus Launches World’s Thinnest Magnetic Phone Cooler

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

This product is priced at 179 yuan in China which is approximately $26 USD. It looks like a slim power bank and has a thickness of 9.8mm at its thinnest point and weighs just at 68 grams.

Highlights

  • OnePlus has launched a series of new products including the world's slimmest magnetic phone cooler.
  • This will be extremely useful for people who want to use their phone for prolong periods and are indulged in heavy activities such as gaming.
  • In situations such as streaming and gaming, it's very important that the device stays cool for optimal performance.

Follow Us

oneplus launches world thinnest magnetic phone cooler

OnePlus has launched a series of new products including the world's slimmest magnetic phone cooler. This will be extremely useful for people who want to use their phone for prolong periods and are indulged in heavy activities such as gaming. In situations such as streaming and gaming, it's very important that the device stays cool for optimal performance. Even when you are out in the sun, you need to ensure that your device stays cool. In such scenarios, this slim magnetic phone cooler will come of great use. This product was unveiled during the launch of the OnePlus 15T 5G in China.




Read More - BSNL Rs 197 Plan Validity Reduced Even Further

This product is priced at 179 yuan in China which is approximately $26 USD. It looks like a slim power bank and has a thickness of 9.8mm at its thinnest point and weighs just at 68 grams.

Read More - OnePlus India Chief Steps Down

The cooling system includes a thermoelectric cooling (TEC) module. A curved progressive air duct is also there with a pressurised low-noise centrifugal fan. With the curved air duct design, the cool air enters from the top while the hot air exits from the side. This also keeps the user's hands comfortable during the extended use.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Sujata :

People should ignore GOVT, as it's spreading misinformation XD

Adequate LPG Stocks Available Nationwide, Government Urges Public to Ignore…

Veer Singh rana :

Its showing for past few days.

BSNL Could Bring Truecaller Like Service in 3-4 Months

Integration of mind :

This is from prepaid Sim in which I can't make outgoing calls in volte enabled and speed cap is 20…

Telecom Department to Review BSNL Performance, Including Re 1 SIM…

Faraz :

That 355 plan has been there since Jan last year when trai intervened, Jio just added a 10 rupees TT…

Reliance Jio Launches Rs 365 Affordable Plan with Bulk Data,…

Faraz :

Just out of curiosity tried both ipv4 and ipv6 in Vi. Vi supports both and speed was same in both.…

Telecom Department to Review BSNL Performance, Including Re 1 SIM…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments