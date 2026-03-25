oneplus india chief steps down

OnePlus India chief executive, Robin Liu has stepped down from the company. This comes as part of the restructuring of the business globally. OnePlus India hasn't named a replacement yet. Robin was a key figure in ensuring that the India business with offline retailers came back to smooth curve. Robin will serve as the chief till the end of March 31, 2026. However, he has already moved back to China as of now.









Read More - OnePlus Nord 6 5G India Launch Date Confirmed

In a statement, a OnePlus spokesperson said, "We thank Robin for his contributions to OnePlus India. He moves on to pursue his perosnal passions, and we wish him the best for his future endeavours. OnePlus India operations continue with local strategy and business continuity ensured."

OnePlus India is gearing up for the launch of its next Nord phone - Nord 6 5G on April 7, 2026. The launch will be key for the company as it has now moved back to an online dominant sales model to retain margins.

Read More - Xiaomi Pad 8 Sees a Successful Launch in India

OnePlus has been losing market share in India to competition, and thus the brand is looking to improve margins to carry out the business efficiently.