Xiaomi Pad 8 Sees a Successful Launch in India

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The Xiaomi Pad 8 comes with a 11.2-inch screen with a display resolution of 3200 x 2136 pixels. Then there's a 9200mAh battery inside with support for Turbo 45W wired charging.

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Highlights

  • Xiaomi Pad 8, the latest tablet from Xiaomi, has seen a successful entry to India.
  • The tablet is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip and a large display. Further, there's a large battery, larger than 9000mAh in size.
  • Then there's Wi-Fi 7 support as well.

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xiaomi pad 8 sees a successful launch

Xiaomi Pad 8, the latest tablet from Xiaomi, has seen a successful entry to India. The tablet is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip and a large display. Further, there's a large battery, larger than 9000mAh in size. Then there's Wi-Fi 7 support as well. It is available in a single Graphite Grey colour variant only. It is not a super premium tablet, but it is still in the premium range only.




Xiaomi India said that the Xiaomi Pad 8 was the number one bestseller on Amazon.in in the tablet category as of March 18, 2026. Let's take a look at the price and specifications of the Xiaomi Pad 8.

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Xiaomi Pad 8 Price in India

Xiaomi Pad 8 is available in India in three memory variants:

  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage = Rs 33,999
  • 12BG RAM + 256GB storage = Rs 36,999
  • Nano 12GB RAM + 256GB storage = Rs 38,999

These are prices without the pen. If you want the supported pen, then you will have to pay more. Let's take a look at the specifications. Oh, and yes, you can get this tablet from Amazon India.

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Xiaomi Pad 8 Specifications in India

The Xiaomi Pad 8 comes with a 11.2-inch screen with a display resolution of 3200 x 2136 pixels. Then there's a 9200mAh battery inside with support for Turbo 45W wired charging. The tablet is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC with an AnTuTu score of 2 million+ points. There's support for industry-leading 3.2k resolution and support for 800nits of peak brightness. Then the tablet has HyperOS 3.0 with Proactive HyperAI and Interconnectivity. There's support for Focus Pen Pro as well.

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Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

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