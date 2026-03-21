Realme 16 5G to Launch Soon in India

Realme, a Chinese smartphone maker, will soon launch a new powerful smartphone in India. This phone is reportedly Realme 16 5G. The phone has already launched in China, so we know its specifications and they are quite good. What's interesting about the device is that the Realme 16 5G has come an iPhone Air like design. The phone has a large display, and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6 series phone. The device has also laaunched in Vietnam. Let's take a look at the details that are surfacing online right now.









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Realme 16 5G is going to launch soon in India, said Paras Guglani on his X profile (@passionategeekz). The series will likely have two phones - Realme 16 5G and Realme 16T 5G.

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Realme 16 5G which has launched in China already, has a 6.57-inch FHD+ flexible AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Turbo SoC coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage. There's a dual-camera setup at the phone, which comprises a 50MP wide-angle sensor and a 2MP monochrome sensor. For selfies and videos, there's a 50MP front facing camera. We expect all of the same specifications to be featured in India.