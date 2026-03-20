Realme P4 Lite 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Realme has launched the Realme P4 Lite 5G in India. This new phone from Realme comes with MediaTek Dimensity 6 series chip. There's also an Airflow vapour chamber inside the phone which will help with heat dissipation. The device has a large display with 144Hz refresh rate. You also get to see a 7000mAh battery inside the phone with IP64 rating. Let's look at the price and specifications of the Realme P4 Lite 5G below.









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Realme P4 Lite 5G Price in India

Realme P4 Lite 5G comes in multiple memory variants:

4GB + 64GB = Rs 12,999

4GB + 128GB = Rs 13,999

6GB + 128GB = Rs 15,999

The phone is available in two colour options - Mosaic Green and Mosaic Blue. The device can be purchased via Flipkart and the Realme India website. There's also offline retail stores where it will be available for the consumers.

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Relame P4 Lite 5G Specifications in India

Realme P4 Lite 5G comes with the following specifications:

6.8-inch HD+ LCD screen with up to 144Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate and 900nits of peak brightness

Android 16 based Realme UI 7.0

MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC

6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage

Great thermal management with the phone via the Airflow vapour chamber featuring 5300 sq mm heat dissipation area

13MP primary camera at the rear with a 5MP selfie camera sensor

7000mAh battery with 15W wired fast-charging