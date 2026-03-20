Realme P4 Lite 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Realme P4 Lite 5G is available in two colour options - Mosaic Green and Mosaic Blue. The device can be purchased via Flipkart and the Realme India website. There's also offline retail stores where it will be available for the consumers.

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Highlights

  • Realme has launched the Realme P4 Lite 5G in India.
  • This new phone from Realme comes with MediaTek Dimensity 6 series chip.
  • There's also an Airflow vapour chamber inside the phone which will help with heat dissipation.

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realme p4 lite 5g launched in india

Realme has launched the Realme P4 Lite 5G in India. This new phone from Realme comes with MediaTek Dimensity 6 series chip. There's also an Airflow vapour chamber inside the phone which will help with heat dissipation. The device has a large display with 144Hz refresh rate. You also get to see a 7000mAh battery inside the phone with IP64 rating. Let's look at the price and specifications of the Realme P4 Lite 5G below.




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Realme P4 Lite 5G Price in India

Realme P4 Lite 5G comes in multiple memory variants:

  • 4GB + 64GB = Rs 12,999
  • 4GB + 128GB = Rs 13,999
  • 6GB + 128GB = Rs 15,999

The phone is available in two colour options - Mosaic Green and Mosaic Blue. The device can be purchased via Flipkart and the Realme India website. There's also offline retail stores where it will be available for the consumers.

Read More - Vivo V70 FE India Launch Timeline and Price Leaked

Relame P4 Lite 5G Specifications in India

Realme P4 Lite 5G comes with the following specifications:

  • 6.8-inch HD+ LCD screen with up to 144Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate and 900nits of peak brightness
  • Android 16 based Realme UI 7.0
  • MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC
  • 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage
  • Great thermal management with the phone via the Airflow vapour chamber featuring 5300 sq mm heat dissipation area
  • 13MP primary camera at the rear with a 5MP selfie camera sensor
  • 7000mAh battery with 15W wired fast-charging

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

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