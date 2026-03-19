iQOO Z11 Launch Date Confirmed, the First iQOO to Feature this

iQOO is soon going to launch the iQOO Z11 in China. The Z series from the company has been performing well, and this time, iQOO has made upgrades to the device to ensure that it stays that way. The iQOO Z11 is confirmed to feature a 9020mAh battery. Now, we know that brands are integrating larger and larger battery to phones these days, but anything such as a 9020mAh battery still amazes me. This is almost the size of the battery in many tablets today. So you can definitely hope for a great battery experience with the phone.









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We expect the phone to feature OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 out of the box. Along with that, the iQOO Z11 has been confirmed to feature a display with support for 165Hz refresh rate. The launch date for the phone has been confirmed to be March 26, 2026. Along with that the iQOO Z11, the brand will also launch the iQOO Z11x on the same day. These two phones are also expected to make it to the global market.

For the unaware, iQOO is the sub-brand of Vivo and is focused more on creating and selling through online sales channels. The brand makes devices targeting gamers and people who are looking for performance first, and camera second. The design of the iQOO Z11 is already out and we can see super slim bezels, which also appear to be symmetrical on the display.

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iQOO Z11x is confirmed to feature a 7200mAh battery, which is also quite large in size even though it is not as big as the iQOO Z11.