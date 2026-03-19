OnePlus Nord 6 to Launch Soon in India: Found on Geekbench

OnePlus Nord 6 will soon launch in India. This is something all of us know. But now the phone has been spotted on Geekbench. The Geekbench listing reveals some important info about the device. Firstly, like always, the phone will go on sale via an e-commerce platform, most likely Amazon India. Then, ahead of the debut, a tipster has said that the phone will be sold at a higher price than the Nord 5. This could be likely due to the rising component costs. OnePlus looks at Nord as the series to capture the mass market. Lately, the Nord hasn't looked as impressive, even though the devices are good, there's nothing outstanding about them.









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OnePlus Nord 6 could launch at a higher price, at least by Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 when compared with the OnePlus Nord 5. We could see the base 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage variant priced at Rs 31,999.

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According to Abhishek Yadav, the OnePlus Nord 6 has been spotted on Geekbench with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC. This could create a powerful experience for the users. According to the online reports, the OnePlus Nord 6 is likely going to come with a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for up to 165Hz refresh rate.