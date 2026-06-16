India-based Sarvam AI finally joins the Unicorn club after receiving fresh investment worth $151 million, which translates to around Rs. 1427 crores. The AI unicorn has announced during the announcement of Series B funding, taking the Sarvam AI valuation to over $1.5 billion after the funding round ends.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Key Highlights Sarvam AI is now valued at $1.5 billion after Series B funding backed by HCL.

The AI startup offers flagship AI models fully trained from scratch to understand Indian verbal, code mixing (like a mix of Hindi and English).

This new fund will help with researching and developing new AI models.

The Rise of Sovereign Tech: How Sarvam AI Attracted a Massive $151 Million Investment

The Bengaluru-based startup is among the emerging Indian artificial intelligence companies focusing on building generative AI infrastructure, especially for India.

The company has been known for its flagship AI models, which have been trained to its core to understand the culture, language, and code-mixing (e.g., mixing Hindi and English) unique to Indian speakers.

Sarvam AI has different AI models that help in improving business efficiency. The company has built 4 flagship AI models – Sarvam 105B, Sarvam 30B, Sarvam Vision, and Sarvam Edge.

Talking about their capabilities, the Sarvam 105B is built and trained under 105 billion parameters for complex reasoning and building agentic workflows.

Also Read: Airtel Shareholders Approve Deal to Increase Airtel Africa Stake to Nearly 79%

Then there is a 30B parameter LLM model called the Sarvam 30B, which is optimized towards real-time deployment.

Sarvam Vision LLM works similarly to Google’s Gemini and OpenAI’s ChatGPT, where the 3 billion parameter LLM supports a state-space vision-language model designed for optical character recognition (OCR) and document digitization.