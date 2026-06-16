Redmi Turbo 5 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Turbo 5 5G in India. This is an exciting device from the company. Xiaomi has unveiled a new category of smartphones after several years. For Redmi, it has always been the Note series which has captured the hearts of consumers. This time, the company wants to step up in the price segment, and compete with the premium phones with the Redmi brand. The Redmi Turbo 5 5G is an attempt to do that, and the device’s specifications and price are now known. The phone has launched and will be available in the markets soon.

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Key Highlights Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Turbo 5 5G in India.

This is an exciting device from the company.

Xiaomi has unveiled a new category of smartphones after several years.

Redmi Turbo 5 5G Price in India

The Redmi Turbo 5 5G has launched in India in two memory variants:

8GB + 256GB = Rs 37,999

12GB + 256GB = Rs 40,999

These prices will go down by Rs 2,000 if you purchase these devices with the ICICI Bank and SBI Bank cards. The device will be available in India starting June 19, 2026!

Redmi Turbo 5 5G Specifications in India

Redmi Turbo 5 5G has launched in India with a 6.59-inch display, with support for 1.5K resolution panel, and a 120Hz refresh rate support. The Redmi Turbo 5 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra SoC. This is paired with up to 12GB of RAM (LPDDR5X RAM) and 256GB of UFS 4.1 internal stoarge. The phone has two cameras at the back with a 50MP primary OIS + EIS sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. For selfies, there’s a 20MP sensor at the front.