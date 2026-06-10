Redmi Turbo 5 to Feature Largest Battery on a Redmi Device Ever

Xiaomi is soon going to launch the Redmi Turbo 5 in India. The phone is confirmed to feature the largest battery on a Redmi phone ever. It is the era of smartphones with big batteries. A larger battery gives users extra leg room to keep operating their device without charging it again and again. The battery spec is now confirmed for Redmi Turbo 5, and it genuinely is too big. Further, it will also come with super fast-charging support.

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Key Highlights Redmi Turbo 5 is confirmed to feature a massive 7,540mAh battery, the largest ever on a Redmi smartphone.

The phone will support 100W fast charging for quicker top-ups despite the large battery capacity.

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage.

Redmi Turbo 5 will offer a 120Hz display with 1.5K resolution for a smoother viewing experience.

The smartphone is set to launch in India on June 16, 2026.

Redmi Turbo 5 Battery and Charging Specifications

Redmi Turbo 5 will feature a 7540mAh battery, which is the largest any Redmi phone has ever had. It will also feature support for 100W fast-charging. The Redmi Turbo 5 has a battery, that can last more than a day in a single charge. On top of this, the device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra SoC. There will be up to 12GB of RAM, which can further be expanded up to 24GB with virtual RAM feature. The RAM will be LPDDR5x, and internal storage will be UFS 4.1. All of this will make the device experience super faster for the users.

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