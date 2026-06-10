Bombay High Court Quashes Retrospective Spectrum Charges on Airtel, Vodafone Idea

The Bombay High Court on Monday set aside the Centre’s decision to levy retrospective one-time spectrum charges on Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) for spectrum held beyond 6.2 MHz between July 1, 2008 and December 31, 2012.

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High Court Strikes Down Retrospective Spectrum Levy

A Division Bench of Justices Manish Pitale and Shriram V Shirsat ruled that the Union Government lacked the authority to impose the one-time spectrum charge retrospectively, holding that neither Section 4 of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, nor the telecom licence agreements empowered it to do so. The court observed that spectrum-related charges and licence fees were governed by contractual arrangements between the government and telecom operators, and any additional financial burden could not be imposed unilaterally after the licences had been granted.

Telecom Operators Challenge Centre’s Authority

Airtel, represented by senior advocates Harish Salve and Darius Khambata, and Vodafone Idea, represented by senior advocate Aspi Chinoy, argued that the Central Government had no power under the Telegraph Act or the licence agreements to impose such charges retrospectively, and that the demand was “unsustainable.”

2012 Cabinet Decisions and DoT Demands Set Aside

The dispute arose from a 2012 Union Cabinet decision directing the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to levy a one-time charge on spectrum holdings above 6.2 MHz from July 2008 onwards. Pursuant to this decision, the DoT issued demand notices to telecom operators, including Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, seeking payment for additional spectrum allocated in earlier years. The Indian unit of the UK’s Vodafone Group Plc and Idea Cellular merged in 2018 to form Vodafone Idea.

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