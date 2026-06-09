UP Wants to Connect 20 Lakh Homes With Broadband: What Is Project GANGA?

The Uttar Pradesh government has launched Project GANGA, a broadband expansion initiative aimed at connecting more than 20 lakh households across the state over the next two to three years. The project was formally launched by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow and is being implemented in association with OneOTT Intertainment Limited (OIL), the broadband vertical of Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS). Broadband services under the initiative will be offered under the “Ganga Fiber” brand.

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Key Highlights Project GANGA aims to connect over 20 lakh households with broadband in Uttar Pradesh.

The initiative plans to onboard 8,000–10,000 Digital Service Providers (DSPs) across the state.

More than 100,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities are expected to be created.

Broadband services under the initiative will be offered under the Ganga Fiber brand.

What Is Project GANGA?

Project GANGA, short for Government Assisted Network for Growth & Advancement, is a state-wide digital inclusion and social upliftment initiative. The launch follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in March 2026 between the State Transformation Commission (STC) of the Government of Uttar Pradesh and OneOTT Intertainment Limited.

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According to the announcement, the initiative is designed to strengthen digital infrastructure across the state while improving access to services such as education, healthcare, governance and remote work opportunities, particularly in underserved and poorly connected communities.

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