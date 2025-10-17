BSNL 4G Project Gave TCS Confidence to Go for 5G Infra

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, has taken the help of TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) to rollout 4G for users across India. BSNL's project has given a huge confidence boost to TCS for also working on the 5G infrastructure projects. The company is likely going to help BSNL with 5G infrastructure rollout, as well as further expansion of 4G sites throughout the country.









Samir Seksaria, Chief Financial Officer at TCS, said "what we have implemented is beyond industry benchmarks in terms of quality. It is a skill set which is proven and it can be taken to various other markets within and outside India, all of it. Scaling up is also there. Once we have proven it, we will be participating into each of the next phases."

TCS could help India come on the global map for telecom infrastructure, as it is currently dominated by only select nations such as China, USA, Sweden, and Finland. Every major country wants its telecom infrastructure secure as this is the age of digital world. According to a Financial Times report, China is already looking to phase out European vendors from its networks in the near future.

India, aiming to be self-reliant for the telecom infrastructure, pushed BSNL to use only indigenous technology for 4G rollout. While it delayed the 4G rollout for the state-run telecom company, it still helped India get indigenous tech. TCS had already announced that it is getting an advanced order from BSNL worth Rs 2,903.22 crore for setting up 4G network in 18,685 sites. This is set to boost business for TCS not only in India, but in the global markets, where TCS is already present and working with many global clients.