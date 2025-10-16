Vodafone Idea Increases Data Benefit on Rs 340 Plan

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 2

In Himachal Pradesh, the Rs 340 plan is now offering 2GB of daily data, instead of the earlier 1GB daily data. The plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of daily data now.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom company in India, has increased the data benefits offered with the Rs 340 plan to the consumers.
  • The Rs 340 plan comes with 28 days of service validity.
  • This is not a cheap plan, but now, given that the benefits have increased, it brings in more value to the customers.

Follow Us

vodafone idea increases data benefit on rs

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom company in India, has increased the data benefits offered with the Rs 340 plan to the consumers. The Rs 340 plan comes with 28 days of service validity. This is not a cheap plan, but now, given that the benefits have increased, it brings in more value to the customers. So while the service validity is 28 days, the same as before, the data benefits have been increased by the telco. Note that this change is currently only visible in the Himachal Pradesh circle. For other circles, the same old data benefits are only reflecting for the customers.




Read More - BSNL has a Highly Competitive Monthly Validity Plan

Vodafone Idea Rs 340 Plan Data Benefits

In Himachal Pradesh, the Rs 340 plan is now offering 2GB of daily data, instead of the earlier 1GB daily data. The plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of daily data now. Along with this, users also get 1GB of extra data from the company. There's also unlimited night time data offer (between 12 AM and 6 AM). The weekend data rollover offer ensuers that all the unused data from the weekdays can be used on the weekends.

Read More - 5G Ambulance Launched in Indore

The company also offers 2GB of backup data to the users with this plan. Post the consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data, the internet speed for the user will drop to 64 Kbps. Vodafone Idea has also recently brought some new plans in the circle of Rajasthan. To be precise, these are not new plans, but old offerings from the company which were not present in Rajasthan. Now they are, and they are particularly interesting. All of these plans newly introduced are priced under Rs 200 (Rs 155, Rs 179, and Rs 189) plans. All offer the same benefits, but have varied service validities bundled for the customers.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Grs :

Hey Faraz...I need Camera and performance phone great network recption and speeds and as well battery from below let me…

Vodafone Idea Increases Data Benefit on Rs 340 Plan

Abhay. Rajasthan Royals Halla bol :

See ever since porting started I have ported my originally idea number to Reliance,,,Vodafone,,,,Bsnl,,,but never to airtel as I was…

BSNL at Rs 1: How the State-run Operator is Selling…

Faraz :

Article looks misleading.. So what was validity of 340 plan before, it won't be 30 or 28 days with just…

Vodafone Idea Increases Data Benefit on Rs 340 Plan

S Pal :

195 rs 90 days data plan is the best in this regard rn. Includes hotstar for 90 days 15 GB…

BSNL at Rs 1: How the State-run Operator is Selling…

Padha Insaan :

In BSNL remember 3 things, Active, Inactive1, Inactive2. Active means your number is fully active for incoming and outgoing. Inactive1…

BSNL at Rs 1: How the State-run Operator is Selling…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments