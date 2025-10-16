Vodafone Idea Increases Data Benefit on Rs 340 Plan

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom company in India, has increased the data benefits offered with the Rs 340 plan to the consumers. The Rs 340 plan comes with 28 days of service validity. This is not a cheap plan, but now, given that the benefits have increased, it brings in more value to the customers. So while the service validity is 28 days, the same as before, the data benefits have been increased by the telco. Note that this change is currently only visible in the Himachal Pradesh circle. For other circles, the same old data benefits are only reflecting for the customers.









Vodafone Idea Rs 340 Plan Data Benefits

In Himachal Pradesh, the Rs 340 plan is now offering 2GB of daily data, instead of the earlier 1GB daily data. The plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of daily data now. Along with this, users also get 1GB of extra data from the company. There's also unlimited night time data offer (between 12 AM and 6 AM). The weekend data rollover offer ensuers that all the unused data from the weekdays can be used on the weekends.

The company also offers 2GB of backup data to the users with this plan. Post the consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data, the internet speed for the user will drop to 64 Kbps. Vodafone Idea has also recently brought some new plans in the circle of Rajasthan. To be precise, these are not new plans, but old offerings from the company which were not present in Rajasthan. Now they are, and they are particularly interesting. All of these plans newly introduced are priced under Rs 200 (Rs 155, Rs 179, and Rs 189) plans. All offer the same benefits, but have varied service validities bundled for the customers.