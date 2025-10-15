5g ambulance launched in indore

5G is the next generation network technology which telcos are rolling out since 2022 for customers PAN-India. One of the top use cases of 5G since then which has been demonstrated continously is the 5G ambulance. Because of 5G, real-time communication is possible, which can enhance the way patients are treated. Due to 5G networks present in almost every city now, 5G ambulances can be a real scenario and help. RED Health, India's largest emergency medical response platform and Asia's only JCI accredited platform, has launched a 5G ambulance in Indore. This has been done in partnership with Medanta Indore.









Medanta is one of the most reputable super speciality hospitals in Indore. For the people of Indore, this 5G ambulance can make a huge difference, and be a life saving factor in many scenarios. The service for this 5G ambulance was flagged off on October 14, 2025. Indore is one of the largest and fastest growing cities in India, and is key to the economy of Madhya Pradesh (MP). 5G SA (standalone) networks by Reliance Jio and 5G NSA (non-standalone) networks by Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel are avaialble in the city.

In the 5G ambulance, there's SyncX technology, which is a state-of-the-art tech to enable an ambulance to become 5G friendly. This ensures that the doctors in the hospitals and the ones in the ambulance with the patient can have real-time communication.

"We are proud to partner with Medanta Indore to bring this revolutionary 5G-enabled ALS ambulance to the hospital. The integration of 5G technology is a game-changer in emergency medical services, enabling doctors to guide and monitor patients in real time," said Dr Tausif Thangalvadi, COO, Red Health.

This service is a major milestone for Indore. Along with that, even India would benefit from this in general in the long-term. The 5G ambulance has been one of the top use cases demonstrated by the telcos and the gear providers.