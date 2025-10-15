airtel 5g smart connect launched in africa

Airtel Nigera, a major telecom operator in Africa, recently launched 5G Smart Connect. The 5G Smart Connect is a new service from the company will also offer unlimited 5G data to the customers. The service is essentially a high-speed home internet solution which is designed to provide seamless connectivity anywhere and anytime. The 5G Smart Connect is a high-speed internet service built upon the 5G tech, however, it doesn't really offer the true 5G speeds. The speeds offered with the service is up to 50 Mbps. The cost is 25,000 Nigerian Naira per month.









Read More - JioHome 60 Days Free Offer Explained

In the first month, the company will offer free unlimited 5G data. The second month onwards, the unlimited data offer will be removed. The company is promising the service will include the router, the SIM card inside it, and free professional installation service. The company has a range of flexible data plans available for teh users as per their data needs. The router, in fact comes with six hours of battery backup. This will ensure that customers will get continous connectivity even during power outages.

This is an important aspect of the service, especially for people living in Nigerian homes and businesses operating there.