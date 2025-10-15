JioHome 60 Days Free Offer Explained

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

JioHome (JioFiber and Jio AirFiber) is available for free for the first 60 days. This offer is exclusively for the Jio SIM card users. Users just need to go and enter their details on the website or mobile app of Reliance Jio.

Highlights

  • JioHome is now free and available for 60 days at no cost for the users.
  • This is now a new offer, but this is an offer that will entice new customers.
  • Jiohome has two major services under it - JioFiber and Jio AirFiber.

jiohome 60 days free offer explained

JioHome is now free and available for 60 days at no cost for the users. This is now a new offer, but this is an offer that will entice new customers. Jiohome has two major services under it - JioFiber and Jio AirFiber. The fiber serivce is quite old now and well established. AirFiber is still expanding and will bring plenty of growth for the company in the coming quarters and years. For now, JioHome is available for the new users for 60 days at no cost. But this offer is exclusively for the Jio SIM users. Let's find out what the offer is and how you can claim it.




Get JioHome For Free for 60 Days

JioHome (JioFiber and Jio AirFiber) is available for free for the first 60 days. This offer is exclusively for the Jio SIM card users. Users just need to go and enter their details on the website or mobile app of Reliance Jio. They will have to check first if they are eligible for the offer or not. Along with having a Jio SIM, users also need to be living in the area where either one or both JioHome services are available for the customers.

The offer can also be claimed offline. Interested users can go to their nearest Jio retail store and request for a connection at their home or office address. Alternatively users can also reach out to Jio on 7000570005 for getting any details about the JioFiber/Jio AirFiber connection and also request for a new one if available in their area.

JioHome connections can enrich people's lives with fast connectivity to the internet along with added OTT (over-the-top) benefits for entertainment and more. There's even a free Jio Set-Top Box (STB) provided to the users with the connection.

