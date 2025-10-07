Vodafone Idea Shares Rise 9%, Here’s Likely Why

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

This is because the Supreme Court (SC) has not yet abandoned the telco and is considering a solution for the AGR matter.

Highlights

  Vodafone Idea shares rose by 9% on Tuesday to Rs 9.24.
  This signifies a major gain in share price over the last two to three weeks.
  Over the last month, the share price has gone up by 26.75%.

vodafone idea shares rise 9 heres likely

Vodafone Idea shares rose by 9% on Tuesday to Rs 9.24. This signifies a major gain in share price over the last two to three weeks. Over the last month, the share price has gone up by 26.75%. This marks healthy returns for the stock price. So why has it gone up so much over the last month? Vodafone Idea is currently fighting a case against the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) over the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues matter. To get all details about the case, go to the link below.




Read More - Vodafone Idea AGR Hearing Deferred Again

Vodafone Idea Shares Go Up

Vodafone Idea shares closed at Rs 9.24 on Tuesday. This is because the Supreme Court (SC) has not yet abandoned the telco and is considering a solution for the AGR matter. But there's something big going on here.

According to reports online, the government is considering to give a one-time settfement to Vodafone Idea on the matter so that ties with the UK (United Kingdom) can be improved. For the unaware, Vodafone Group Plc is a UK based company which has a major stake in Vodafone Idea. The government could consider to waive the interest and penalties and interest on penalties on the AGR dues.

Read More - Why Your Calls Drop More Often Now and What Telcos Won’t Admit

This along with the recent data shared by TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) showing narrowed subscriber loss in the month of August 2025. This is a sensitive time for India in the geopolitical world as the ties with US (United States) have been under pressure, and don't look to be improving much. UK could prove to be a reliable partner for India in this time frame, where both India and UK can benefit from the current global scenario.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

