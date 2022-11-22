Jabra Evolve 2: Truly Expensive Earbuds Launched in India, Check Price

Jabra has introduced its first TWS earbuds, which are created specifically for remote and hybrid working. The newest model in the Evolve series is the Jabra Evolve 2 TWS earbuds. The business asserts that the new earbuds enhance focus while working remotely. According to Jabra, the Evolve 2 Buds use cutting-edge technology to reduce distracting background noise and enable clearer calls. They are certified for popular virtual meeting platforms like Microsoft Teams and Zoom.

Talking about Evolve 2, Peter Jayaseelan, Vice President & Managing Director - South Asia and Head - Public Sector (APAC), Jabra says, "In the world we live in today, being connected has never been more important for professionals collaborating from different locations and time zones. Employees have settled into the flexibility and freedom that comes with hybrid working and expect things to be much more pliable than they were pre-pandemic. With all that in mind, we are happy to launch our newest offering, Jabra Evolve2 Buds, which is aesthetically suited for working professionals on the go.”

Price and accessibility information for Jabra Evolve 2 TWS earbuds

The price of the Jabra Evolve 2 Buds at launch in India is Rs 39,122. At the end of November, the device will be offered by all Jabra-authorised resellers. The earbuds were introduced in the traditional black colour.

Details of the Jabra Evolve 2 TWS earbuds

With the help of multiple microphones and Jabra algorithms to reduce background noise, the MultiSensor Voice technology included with the Jabra Evolve 2 enhances call quality. The multi-point connection feature of the earbuds allows for simultaneous connections to two different devices. Working professionals can tailor the Jabra Evolve 2's Adjustable Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology to their listening preferences, blocking out any outside sounds and minimising distractions. Additionally, the Jabra Evolve 2 has an in-case dongle that can be connected to your computer. Its wireless range can go as far as 20 metres (65 feet). The Evolve2 Buds allow working professionals to move around their homes or hybrid/remote work environments without sacrificing call quality, thanks to their extensive wireless range.