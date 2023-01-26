Noise Buds Combat Gaming TWS Launched In India

The Noise Buds Combat Gaming True Wireless Stereo earphones have been introduced in India. The homegrown tech brand, Noise has ventured into the gaming TWS space by introducing its first gaming TWS - Noise Buds Combat in India. In November, Noise launched Noise Air Buds 2 true wireless earphones. This new gaming-centric TWS will compete with the boAt Immortal 121 and other models. Check out the pricing, features, and more of Noise Buds Combat Gaming TWS.

Noise Buds Combat Specifications and Features

The Buds Combat gets support for ultra-low latency 40ms to enjoy even the tiniest movements without any lags, which can be helpful during gaming. In addition, there are 13mm audio drivers for an enhanced audio experience and support for quad-mic and Environmental Noise cancellations (ENC). The noise cancellation features allow you to experience ultimate clarity while talking, even in noisy surroundings.

Also Read: Noise Brings New Affordable Smartwatch in India

Noise Buds Combat Connectivity and Battery

The earbuds support Bluetooth version 5.3 and have the Hyper Sync feature for quicker pairing. Noise has claimed a total playback time of up to 45 Hours. With the instantcharge feature, a change for 10 minutes gives you 120 minutes of playback time. So you can get ready for another round of game in no time. Up to 8 hours on a single charge and an additional 37 hours with the charging case. There is also a charging indicator for added comfort. Bluetooth includes support for A2DP, HFP, HSP, and AVRCP profiles.

Noise Buds Combat Other Features

Additionally, the Noise Buds Combat comes with IPX5 water resistance, support for Google Assistant and Siri, touch controls and a lightweight design. The earbuds weigh 9.2 grams, and the charging case weighs 35.2 grams.

Noise Buds Combat Controls

The Noise Buds Combat comes with on-ear touch control for Volume, Music, and Call control feature on both earbuds, Siri and Google Assistant. You can also use Buds Combat as a single earbud while listening to music.

Also Read: Noise ColorFit Loop Launched in India at Super Affordable Price

Noise Buds Combat Price and Availability

The Noise Buds Combat Gaming TWS is available at Rs 1,299 (currently on 67% discount) and is available to purchase via the Noise's website and Flipkart. The Wireless Earbuds come in Stealth Black, Covert White, and Shadow Grey colour variants.