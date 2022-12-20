Noise Brings New Affordable Smartwatch in India

Another calling smartwatch from Noise has been released in India as part of its bestselling Noise ColorFit Pro series. The brand's newest wearable, the ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha smartwatch, features a 1.78-inch AMOLED screen and a functional digital crown for quick and easy navigation. Along with 100 sports modes and more than 150 cloud-based watch faces, the brand-new Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha includes a number of health and wellness features. Now, let's take a look at the device's specifications and other details.

Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha Specifications and Features

The 1.78-inch AMOLED screen on the brand-new Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha has 2.5D curved glass. Additionally, the smartwatch has clever touch control, including TAP to wake and Palm control to turn off the display. The ColorFit 4 Alpha has an aluminium alloy frame and a digital crown for UI navigation.

Additionally, it has IP68 dust and water resistance. The new Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha, according to the manufacturer, has an InstaCharge feature for quick charging and a battery life of seven days on a single charge. The Noise ColorFit Pro 4 offers a variety of wellness benefits under the Noise Health Suite when it comes to built-in health features. Heart rate, activity level, SpO2, sleep tracker, stress assessment, breath practise, and female cycle tracker are among the functions.

The Noise ColorFit Pro 4 has a single-chip Bluetooth 5.3 for quick device connection and Tru Sync technology for communication. A Bluetooth calling capability with built-in speakers and a microphone is also available in Noise ColorFit Pro 4. The wristwatch is believed to have a calling range of 18 metres, which is more than other smartwatches on the market, according to the claims.

Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha Price and Availability

The cost of Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha in India is Rs 3,799. Beginning on December 28, the smartwatch will be available for purchase on Amazon and Noise's official website. The five colour possibilities for the smartwatch are black, pink, blue, wine, and teal.