Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom operator, has announced that it has picked up a strategic stake in Bengaluru-based startup Lemnisk under Airtel's Start Up Accelerator Program. Lemnisk offers enterprise customers real-time marketing automation and a secure customer data platform (CDP) which is capable of building a 1-to-1 personalisation and cross-channel customer journeys. Enterprises would be able to increase retention, conversion and growth of their business through the offerings of Airtel and Lemnisk. Both companies will work towards building the world's largest CDP platform for enterprises. Airtel said that the service would be implemented across Airtel's digital businesses, including the Airtel Thanks app, Wynk Music, Airtel Xstream and Airtel Ads.

Airtel to Offer the Service via Airtel IQ

Airtel has said that in the future, it will offer the CDP platform services via Airtel IQ to enterprises. Enterprises would be able to leverage the service to create a scalable and omnichannel engagement experience for their customers. Airtel is basically going to empower enterprises to deliver better and more efficient marketing and generate a unique experience for their users.

Adarsh Nair, CEO of Airtel Digital, said, "We are delighted to welcome Lemnisk into the Airtel Start Up accelerator program and be a part of our digital innovation engine. We see great potential in this alliance and together with Lemnisk we aim to create world’s largest CDP platform. Lemnisk’s real time marketing automation engine is a natural fit for us , where over 350 million customers interact with brands daily through multiple touch points."

Subra Krishnan, Co-founder & CEO, Lemnisk, said, "My co-founders, Rinku Ghosh and Praveen DS, and I are very excited to strategically partner with Airtel and work together to unlock enormous value from customer data, while keeping privacy and consent frameworks at the core. There is really no global parallel for what Airtel wants to achieve, and that is inspiring for us."