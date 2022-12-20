Airtel Updated List of Cities with 5G Network

Bharti Airtel has launched 5G in 14 cities now. The last launch took place on Monday when the telco announced that its 5G Plus services would be available in Shimla. It is not unknown that telecom operators can't provide 5G services in airports anymore. Thus, Airtel's presence in Pune with 5G is not there for now, as the telco had only launched 5G in Pune in the airport. But there are still 14 cities and many areas inside these 14 cities where Airtel has launched 5G commercially for the users to experience. Let's take a look at the list of cities where Airtel's 5G is already available.

Airtel 5G Cities: Complete List

Airtel's 5G is available in the following 14 cities: Shimla, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, Patna, Guwahati, Nagpur, Siliguri, Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi, Lucknow and Panipat. Much recently, Airtel also said that Hyderabadis can now experience 5G at a wider scale inside the city. Airtel has expanded the reach of its 5G networks for daily commuters, so now people inside railway stations, metros and bus stations can also experience 5G.

This would be a very useful thing for commuters in highly-populated areas where the 4G mobile networks usually don't perform that well. Airtel's 5G is available for every 4G customer of Airtel who has a 5G-enabled smartphone. Right now, Airtel isn't offering any special tariffs for 5G. The telco has been pretty fast in introducing 5G to new cities.

It won't be surprising to see Airtel launching 5G in yet another location in the next 10 days. Airtel is deploying 5G NSA (non-standalone) and is the only telecom operator in India that has deployed 5G commercially. Jio is still in the beta phase and hasn't given a specific timeline for the end of the beta. However, once there's meaningful 5G coverage, and a lot of people are used to consuming data from 5G, then Jio might also launch 5G commercially.