Airtel 5G Plus Launched in Shimla: Check Coverage Areas

Bharti Airtel has just announced the Airtel 5G Plus services for customers living in Shimla. This marks the 14th city that Airtel has launched 5G in since October. The telco announced 5G Plus for Lucknow on December 14, 2022. In a matter of a few days, the company has now launched it in Shimla. There are many advantages of Airtel 5G Plus services. Airtel has covered several areas of the city and will be expanding it to other areas in the coming weeks and months. Here's everything you should know about this.

Airtel 5G Plus Coverage Area in Shimla

Airtel said that its 5G Plus services are present at Mall Road, Sanjoli, Dhalli, BhattaKufar, Ridge and Sanjoli Helipad Area and a few other select locations. The telco will be upgrading other sites as well to 5G NSA (non-standalone), which can be done pretty fast.

Airtel 5G Plus Advantages

Airtel 5G Plus will be working on almost all 5G capable devices in India, including iPhones. The telco has said that its 5G is 20 to 30 times faster than current 4G speeds. Further, consumers don't need to pay any additional tariffs for using Airtel's 5G. In case you have a 5G smartphone with an Airtel 4G SIM and an active plan, you will be able to latch on to the telco's 5G network, given you are under its 5G coverage. Airtel has said that it would launch 5G NSA in most of urban India by March 2023.

Airtel 5G Plus Cities

Airtel 5G Plus cities include the following: Lucknow, Shimla, Panipat, Gurugram, Nagpur, Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Varanasi, Siliguri, Patna and Guwahati. More cities will get the telco's 5G services in the coming months. Note that using 5G services means faster data depletion, and that can eat up your 4G data in way less time than what you intend to use it for.