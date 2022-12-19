India Records Median Mobile Speed at 18.26 Mbps in November 2022: Ookla

Ookla, a leading network intelligence and insights company, has released its latest Speedtest Global Index report for the month of November 2022. According to the data shared by Ookla, India has jumped several ranks in the median mobile speeds chart globally and now stands at 105th position with 18.26 Mbps speed. In the previous month, which was October 2022, India's median mobile speed recorded by Ookla was 16.50 Mbps, which made India stand in the 113th position.

However, in the fixed-broadband department, India slipped one rank to the 79th position from 80th in the previous month. The median fixed-broadband download speed recorded during the month was 49.09 Mbps, which was slightly higher than the 48.78 Mbps recorded in the previous month.

According to the Ookla November Speedtest Global Index, Qatar was leading the chart for global median mobile speeds. The median speeds for users in India should go up significantly higher in the coming months as 5G expands throughout the nation. Currently, only Airtel has deployed commercial 5G for the users. Jio users would have to depend on the invite from the company to be able to experience 5G. The telcos plan to cover most of urban India in the next five to six months, which should significantly boost the mobile experience for customers in India.