Bharti Airtel Launches 5G in Lucknow: Check Areas Covered with 5G

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, has just launched 5G in Lucknow. This means that Airtel's 5G services are now live in a total of 13 cities. Airtel's 5G network services will be available in several parts of the city on a commercial basis. Users will again have to not worry about 5G tariffs as they can use 5G on their 4G plans only. Airtel has said that in a phased manner, it will complete the entire coverage of Lucknow with its 5G networks. Airtel is deploying 5G non-standalone (NSA) networks, and several smartphones support its 5G. Apple has also started rolling out iOS 16.2 update for the iPhones in India to enable 5G support.

Areas in Lucknow Where Airtel's 5G is Available

Airtel's 5G is available in several areas of Lucknow: Gomti Nagar, Hazratganj, Aliganj, Aishbag, Rajajipuram, Aminabad, Jankipuram, Alambagh and Vikas Nagar and a few other select locations. Other locations in the city will get it in a phased manner.

How to Use Airtel 5G?

First of all, you must ensure that you have a 5G-enabled smartphone. Then ensure that it supports Airtel's 5G. Almost every 5G capable device in India now supports Airtel's 5G. Then, you must have an active 4G prepaid plan on your 4G SIM. If all of this is there and you are under the 5G network coverage zone of Bharti Airtel, you will be able to use its 5G services.

What is the Benefit of Airtel 5G?

Airtel has said that its 5G networks are at least 20 to 30 times faster than the current 4G. This means that its networks would enable a horizon of new use cases in the world of technology. Airtel has already demonstrated a plethora of use cases on its 5G networks in India. Further, Airtel's 5G will run on most smartphones.

Airtel 5G Cities in India

Airtel has launched 5G in 13 cities of India now - Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Siliguri, Lucknow, Patna, Gurugram, Varanasi, Guwahati and Panipat.