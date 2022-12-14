Apple Releases macOS Ventura 3.1 with Advanced Data Protection for iCloud

Apple has released macOS Ventura 3.1 for its Mac users across the world. Users with compatible hardware will get the update. It is the first major release for Mac users since the rollout of macOS Venture. Alongside this, Apple has released iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 for users. iPhone users in India will now be able to finally experience 5G from Airtel and Jio if they update their devices to iOS 16.2. The special thing about this new macOS update from Apple is that it introduces, for the first time, Advanced Data Protection for the iCloud. This is nothing but Apple's fancy way of saying that they are introducing end-to-end encryption for the data in iCloud, which will make it super safe. In addition, Apple has also introduced a new brainstorming app for users called Freeform.

Apple said that with this new update, it had fixed several issues on the initial macOS Ventura release, and the system has been made more stable. With the macOS Venture, Apple introduced a variety of changes to its operating system. One of the big ones was Stage Manager. It allows you to experience a better and smoother workflow with multiple applications organised in front of you. Further, Apple introduced the Continuity feature with which the iPhones can be converted into external webcams by the users.

To update to the latest version of the macOS, Mac users can simply go to Settings > General > Software Updates. The end-to-end encryption for backups, Messages, Notes, Photos and other data stored on the iCloud will keep it very safe. The Freeform app is a new application that is available for iPhone as well as Mac users now, and it enables them to brainstorm new ideas.