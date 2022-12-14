Apple Rolling Out iOS 16.2 Which Adds 5G Support for iPhones in India

Apple is now rolling out the iOS 16.2 update for iPhones. With this update, iPhones will get support for connecting to the 5G networks in India. Apple users in India were agitated by the fact that their devices, despite being so expensive, couldn't latch on to the 5G networks in India because of a lack of software support. However, that issue has been resolved now. Apple had earlier announced that iOS 16.2 would be rolled out for users in December 2022, and it will give 5G support for iPhones in India. The Cupertino tech giant kept its word, and now iPhone users can update their devices to get support for 5G.

Only the iPhone 12 series, iPhone 13 series, iPhone 14 series and the iPhone SE will support 5G as these devices have chips with 5G modems. The older generation iPhone series, such as iPhone X or iPhone 8 series, wouldn't be able to latch on to the 5G networks. In India, only two telecom operators are currently offering 5G services. Out of the two, only one has launched commercially - Airtel. Reliance Jio has done a beta launch and is testing its networks by inviting users to experience its 5G for free with unlimited data.

India has already got 5G in over 50 towns, and now the iPhone users in these towns can update their devices to iOS 16.2 and enjoy the 5G experience they get. We already saw multiple speed test videos on the iPhones with the iOS 16.2 beta version, which also added support for 5G in iPhones in India over a month ago. But now, users won't have to sign up for the beta version update anymore as the stable iOS 16.2 is rolling out with 5G support.

Apple was working with the Indian carriers to make this happen, and now, alongside Chinese smartphone brands and South Korea's Samsung, Apple's iPhones will also support 5G.