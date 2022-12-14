Airtel has the Best Year Long Prepaid Plan if OTT Benefits are Concerned

Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio always give each other strong competition whenever they do something. Be it in the broadband, mobile or enterprise space, Airtel and Jio don't leave an opportunity to get an edge over each other with their services. While Jio has the largest wireless subscriber market share in the mobile connectivity business, Airtel has the highest average revenue per user (ARPU) figure. Currently, if you are looking for a prepaid plan that bundles OTT (over-the-top) benefits with long-term validity, then Airtel has the best offer you can get in the market. How so? Let me show you.

Airtel Rs 3359 Prepaid Plan

Bharti Airtel's Rs 3359 prepaid plan comes with a long-term validity of 365 days. This plan bundles 2.5GB of daily data for the users. Along with this, users also get 100 SMS/day and unlimited voice calling. When the additional benefits are concerned, users get 1 year of Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition (ME), Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for one year, and Wynk Music for free. Customers are also provided with free access to Apollo 24|7 Circle subscription for 3 months at no additional cost and Rs 100 cashback on FASTag.

Reliance Jio doesn't offer its customers any OTT benefit with its long-term prepaid plans. Jio used to offer the benefit of Disney+ Hotstar, but that offer has been removed from all of its prepaid plans now. Airtel is offering Disney+ Hotstar with prepaid, postpaid and broadband plans. Even Vodafone Idea (Vi) is offering Disney+ Hostar bundled plans. But the thing that makes Airtel's plan the best offer in the game is the fact that users get two major OTT benefits under a single plan. The bundling of Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition for one year and Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for one year alone makes this plan a special offer for many customers. It also offers 2.5GB of daily data, which is more than sufficient for most consumers in the country.