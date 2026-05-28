Reliance Jio may continue to command massive national scale, but TRAI’s April 2026 wireless subscriber data shows that Bharti Airtel had the stronger momentum in two of India’s most important metro circles: Delhi and Mumbai. In both markets, Airtel not only held a larger subscriber base than Jio but also added more users during the month, pointing to a clear metro-level gap in monthly subscriber additions.
Delhi remains one of the most important telecom markets in India because of its urban density, higher smartphone usage, postpaid relevance, enterprise base and premium data consumption patterns in such a market, subscriber momentum matters beyond just headline national numbers.
This means Bharti Airtel added around 1.24 lakh more subscribers than Jio in Delhi during the month. For a metro circle where competition is intense and users are more likely to evaluate network quality, indoor coverage, postpaid offerings and bundled benefits, Airtel’s lead in fresh additions is significant.
Reliance Jio still has strong brand power and a large national base, but Delhi data shows that Airtel continues to enjoy deeper traction in the capital region. The gap is not just in total subscribers. It is also visible in fresh monthly user additions.
Mumbai Also Shows Airtel Ahead
The Mumbai circle tells a similar story Airtel had 1.60 crore wireless subscribers in Mumbai as of April 2026, compared with Jio’s 1.34 crore users. Vodafone Idea had 1.08 crore subscribers in the circle in terms of monthly additions, Airtel added 1.36 lakh users in Mumbai during April 2026. Jio added 88,824 users. Vodafone Idea lost 21,158 users in the same period.
Also Read: Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea: Data Usage Trends and ARPU Reported in Q4FY26
The Mumbai numbers are important because this is another premium market where network experience, high-value customers, postpaid usage and data-heavy behaviour are central to operator performance. Airtel adding more users than Jio in Mumbai suggests that its metro positioning remains strong.
The gap between Airtel and Jio in Mumbai additions stood at around 47,306 users in April. That may not look very large when compared with pan-India numbers, but in a mature metro telecom market, even small monthly differences can indicate a broader trend in consumer preference and network stickiness.
Combined Delhi and Mumbai Data Shows the Gap
When Delhi and Mumbai are combined, the subscriber addition gap becomes sharper.
Bharti Airtel added 4.38 lakh users across Delhi and Mumbai in April 2026. Jio added around 2.67 lakh users across the same two circles. That means Airtel added about 1.71 lakh more users than Jio in these two metro markets during the month the numbers show that Jio was not leading the subscriber addition race in either Delhi or Mumbai. Airtel was ahead in both.
This does not mean Jio is weak nationally Reliance Jio continues to be India’s largest telecom operator by overall wireless subscriber base. However, TRAI’s April data shows that in these two high-value urban markets, Airtel had the better monthly growth momentum.
What the Metro Gap Says About Airtel and Jio
Delhi and Mumbai are not ordinary circles they are among India’s most valuable telecom markets these cities have a high concentration of premium users, business customers, postpaid connections, heavy data consumers and users who are more sensitive to network quality.
For telecom operators, winning in such markets is not only about adding SIMs. It is also about retaining high-value customers and strengthening brand perception among urban users.
Bharti Airtel has consistently positioned itself around premium network experience, postpaid strength, enterprise connectivity, broadband convergence and quality-led customer acquisition the April 2026 subscriber data appears to support that positioning in Delhi and Mumbai.
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For Reliance Jio, the data raises an important question despite its scale and aggressive consumer presence, why is it adding fewer users than Airtel in two key metro markets?
The answer may not be simple it could be linked to market saturation, existing subscriber distribution, user churn, urban network preferences or customer segment differences but the outcome is clear from the April numbers Airtel had the stronger metro run in Delhi and Mumbai.
Jio’s National Scale Still Remains Strong
A balanced reading of the data is important Reliance Jio remains a national giant with a much larger overall base across India. It continues to be a dominant force in wireless broadband, 5G adoption and mass-market connectivity.
However, national leadership does not automatically mean leadership in every high-value circle April 2026 numbers show that Airtel is still highly competitive in India’s key urban markets and, in Delhi and Mumbai, it appears to be pulling ahead in subscriber additions.
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This is why the Delhi and Mumbai data deserves attention it shows a more layered telecom market where national scale and metro strength may not always move in the same direction.
Airtel’s Metro Edge Stands Out
TRAI’s April 2026 data shows that Bharti Airtel is leading Jio in both subscriber base and monthly additions in Delhi and Mumbai across the two circles, Airtel added 4.38 lakh users, while Jio added around 2.67 lakh users for Jio, this points to a metro momentum challenge for Airtel, it reinforces the company’s strong position in premium urban markets.
Delhi and Mumbai are different kinds of markets, with a stronger mix of urban users, postpaid customers, enterprises and heavy data consumption. In these two circles, Airtel had a better month than Jio in terms of subscriber additions it does not change Jio’s national scale, but it does show that Airtel continues to have a strong hold in key metro markets.
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FAQs
How many users did Airtel add in Delhi and Mumbai in April 2026?
Airtel added 4.38 lakh users across Delhi and Mumbai in April 2026, according to TRAI data. This includes 3.02 lakh additions in Delhi and 1.36 lakh additions in Mumbai.
How many users did Jio add in Delhi and Mumbai in April 2026?
Jio added around 2.67 lakh users across Delhi and Mumbai in April 2026. This includes 1.78 lakh additions in Delhi and 88,824 additions in Mumbai.
Did Airtel add more users than Jio in Delhi and Mumbai?
Yes. TRAI April 2026 data shows Airtel added more users than Jio in both Delhi and Mumbai. Airtel added about 1.71 lakh more users than Jio across the two metro circles.
Why are Delhi and Mumbai important for Airtel and Jio?
Delhi and Mumbai are high-value metro telecom markets with strong smartphone usage, postpaid customers, enterprise demand and heavy data consumption. Subscriber additions in these circles give a better view of urban market momentum.
What does the TRAI April 2026 data indicate?
The data indicates that Airtel had stronger subscriber addition momentum than Jio in Delhi and Mumbai during April 2026. Jio remains strong nationally, but Airtel showed a clear edge in these two metro circles.