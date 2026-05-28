Reliance Jio may continue to command massive national scale, but TRAI’s April 2026 wireless subscriber data shows that Bharti Airtel had the stronger momentum in two of India’s most important metro circles: Delhi and Mumbai. In both markets, Airtel not only held a larger subscriber base than Jio but also added more users during the month, pointing to a clear metro-level gap in monthly subscriber additions.

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Key Highlights Airtel added 4.38 lakh users across Delhi and Mumbai in April 2026.

Jio added around 2.67 lakh users across the same two metro circles.

TRAI April 2026 data shows Airtel added more users than Jio in both Delhi and Mumbai.

In Delhi, Airtel added 3.02 lakh users while Jio added 1.78 lakh users.

In Mumbai, Airtel added 1.36 lakh users while Jio added 88,824 users.

Airtel added about 1.71 lakh more users than Jio across Delhi and Mumbai.

Airtel Outpaces Jio in Delhi

Delhi remains one of the most important telecom markets in India because of its urban density, higher smartphone usage, postpaid relevance, enterprise base and premium data consumption patterns in such a market, subscriber momentum matters beyond just headline national numbers.

According to TRAI’s April 2026 data, Bharti Airtel had 3.92 crore wireless subscribers in Delhi, while Jio had 2.06 crore users. Vodafone Idea stood at 1.61 crore users in the circle the monthly addition numbers are even more revealing. Airtel added 3.02 lakh subscribers in Delhi during April 2026. Jio added 1.78 lakh users in the same period. Vodafone Idea added 94,300 users.

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This means Bharti Airtel added around 1.24 lakh more subscribers than Jio in Delhi during the month. For a metro circle where competition is intense and users are more likely to evaluate network quality, indoor coverage, postpaid offerings and bundled benefits, Airtel’s lead in fresh additions is significant.

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