Bharti Airtel India MD and CEO Shashwat Sharma has said consumers can diagnose their smartphone readiness for Airtel Priority services through the Airtel App.

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Key Highlights Bharti Airtel India CEO says consumers can diagnose Airtel Priority readiness through Airtel App

Airtel Priority Postpaid works on 5G Standalone enabled smartphones

Users should ensure their smartphone is running the latest software version

Pending action notifications may appear in smartphone Settings section if update is required

Airtel Priority Postpaid is available across all Airtel postpaid plans

Existing Airtel postpaid users will automatically receive the Priority benefit

Prepaid users can upgrade to postpaid through Airtel App or Airtel stores

Airtel says Priority Postpaid is powered by its latest 5G slicing upgrade

In an email sent to Bharti Airtel customers, Sharma said Airtel Priority Postpaid can be experienced on any 5G Standalone enabled smartphone running the latest software version.

“You can experience this Priority service on any 5G SA enabled smartphone. Just ensure that your handset is on the latest software version,” Sharma said.

According to the email, users whose devices are not updated to the latest software version may see a pending action notification in the ‘Settings’ section of their smartphone.

“You can also diagnose your phone readiness for Airtel Priority services, by visiting the Airtel App,” Sharma added.

The Airtel India CEO also said Airtel Priority Postpaid is available across all Airtel postpaid plans. Existing postpaid users will automatically start receiving the benefit, while prepaid customers can upgrade their existing plan to postpaid through the Airtel App or by visiting Airtel retail stores.

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