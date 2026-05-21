OPPO Find X9 Ultra, OPPO Find X9s Launched in India: Price and Specifications

OPPO has launched two new flagship phones in India – OPPO Find X9 Ultra and OPPO Find 9s. The OPPO Find X9 Ultra is the most powerful phone from OPPO in the global market right now. Both devices have an impressive set of cameras. Further, there’s IP66, IP68 and IP69 durability ratings on both the devices. These are expensive devices, but you can get them at a small discount if you are really interested. Let’s take a look at the launch price and specifications of the Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s.

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Key Highlights OPPO has launched the flagship Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s smartphones in India with premium camera-focused hardware.

The OPPO Find X9 Ultra features a quad-camera setup with dual 200MP sensors, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, and a massive 7050mAh Silicon Carbon battery.

Both smartphones come with IP66, IP68, and IP69 durability ratings along with Swiss SGS Five-Star Drop Resistance certification.

The Find X9s offers a compact flagship experience with a 6.59-inch AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset, and triple 50MP camera setup.

OPPO is offering launch discounts that significantly reduce the effective prices of both devices for early buyers in India.

OPPO Find X9 Ultra, OPPO Find X9s Price in India

OPPO Find X9 Ultra is available in India in a single memory variant with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage priced at Rs 1,69,999. After the offers, users can get the device for Rs 1,36,999 only. OPPO Find X9 Ultra is available in two colours – Tundra Umber, and Canyon Orange.

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