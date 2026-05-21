OPPO Find X9 Ultra, Find X9s Ditch AI Monopoly: Uses Gemini, Perplexity, and OpenAI Together

Highlights
- OPPO just launched the Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s in India.
- These two are premium phones, hosting a very powerful camera system in partnership with Hasselblad.
- OPPO Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s both have ditched the AI monopoly.
Andrew Bonwick
Vice President of Product Development at Relm Insurance
Madhav Sheth
CEO of Ai+ Smartphone
Stephen Rose
CEO Render Networks
OPPO just launched the Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s in India. These two are premium phones, hosting a very powerful camera system in partnership with Hasselblad. While everyone is going to talk about the price and specifications of the device, which we will too in another article, we will first focus on something the company has done new. OPPO Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s both have ditched the AI monopoly. What this is simply means is that the company is not relying on any one of the platforms or existing partnerships to power the AI (artificial intelligence) experience for the users in its devices. Instead, OPPO will be using models from all three AI platforms including Gemini, Perplexity, and OpenAI (ChatGPT) toegether. OPPO is doing it using the OPPO Mind Pilot. Let’s take a look at how this works and what it is.
Key Highlights
- OPPO has launched the Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s in India with a new multi-model AI strategy inside ColorOS 16.1.
- Instead of depending on a single AI provider, OPPO’s new AI Mind Pilot system integrates models from Google Gemini, Perplexity AI, and OpenAI ChatGPT.
- The new AI Mind Pilot feature uses backend routing to automatically select the most suitable AI model depending on the user’s request.
- OPPO has introduced a dedicated Snap Key button on both phones to instantly capture on-screen content or physical surroundings for AI processing.
- The company says ColorOS 16.1 enables parallel AI processing, allowing multiple AI engines to work side-by-side for faster and more contextual assistance.
What is OPPO Mind Pilot AI in ColorOS 16.1?
The OPPO Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s will run on ColorOS 16.1 out of the box. This will include the Mind Pilot AI functionality or feature. AI Mind Pilot, OPPO’s AI assistant will coordinate between all leading models including Google Gemini, Perplexity, and OpenAI models to deliver a more contextual assistance.
How OPPO Find X9 Ultra, Find X9s Integrates Gemini, Perplexity, and ChatGPT
There’s a dedicated physical Snap Key on the Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s which will instantly capture your current on-screen content or your physical environemtn using the camera. It will work in integration with the AI Mind Space.
Once the content is captured, then the backend will actually work as a router. Depending on the request, the backend will select the best routing for you and get you the answers from the most appropriate model.
Parallel Processing: Bypassing the Android AI Walled Garden
OPPO has enabled parallel proessing for the AI platforms. It is a win-win situation for all the major AI platforms along with the customer. By enabling the ColorOS 16 to be model-agnostic, OPPO has allowed rival AI engines to proess tasks side-by-side. This can be a game changer in experience for the users.
Every article you read here is the result of time, research, and effort. If you feel it adds value, you can support TelecomTalk.
FAQs
What is OPPO Mind Pilot AI?
OPPO Mind Pilot AI is a new AI assistant feature in ColorOS 16.1 that intelligently coordinates between multiple AI platforms for contextual responses and assistance.
Which AI platforms are integrated into the OPPO Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s?
The devices integrate Google Gemini, Perplexity AI, and OpenAI’s ChatGPT models together.
What does the Snap Key do on the OPPO Find X9 series?
The Snap Key instantly captures on-screen information or the user’s surroundings through the camera and sends it to the AI Mind Space for analysis.
How does OPPO choose which AI model to use?
The backend routing system automatically determines which AI platform is best suited for a particular task or query.
What makes OPPO’s AI strategy different?
Unlike many smartphone brands relying on a single AI ecosystem, OPPO is using a model-agnostic approach that allows multiple AI engines to process tasks in parallel.