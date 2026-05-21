OPPO Find X9 Ultra, Find X9s Ditch AI Monopoly: Uses Gemini, Perplexity, and OpenAI Together

OPPO has launched the Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s in India with a new multi-model AI strategy inside ColorOS 16.1.

Instead of depending on a single AI provider, OPPO’s new AI Mind Pilot system integrates models from Google Gemini, Perplexity AI, and OpenAI ChatGPT.

The new AI Mind Pilot feature uses backend routing to automatically select the most suitable AI model depending on the user’s request.

OPPO has introduced a dedicated Snap Key button on both phones to instantly capture on-screen content or physical surroundings for AI processing.

The company says ColorOS 16.1 enables parallel AI processing, allowing multiple AI engines to work side-by-side for faster and more contextual assistance.

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What is OPPO Mind Pilot AI in ColorOS 16.1?

The OPPO Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s will run on ColorOS 16.1 out of the box. This will include the Mind Pilot AI functionality or feature. AI Mind Pilot, OPPO’s AI assistant will coordinate between all leading models including Google Gemini, Perplexity, and OpenAI models to deliver a more contextual assistance.

How OPPO Find X9 Ultra, Find X9s Integrates Gemini, Perplexity, and ChatGPT

There’s a dedicated physical Snap Key on the Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s which will instantly capture your current on-screen content or your physical environemtn using the camera. It will work in integration with the AI Mind Space.

Once the content is captured, then the backend will actually work as a router. Depending on the request, the backend will select the best routing for you and get you the answers from the most appropriate model.

Parallel Processing: Bypassing the Android AI Walled Garden

OPPO has enabled parallel proessing for the AI platforms. It is a win-win situation for all the major AI platforms along with the customer. By enabling the ColorOS 16 to be model-agnostic, OPPO has allowed rival AI engines to proess tasks side-by-side. This can be a game changer in experience for the users.

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