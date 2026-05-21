iPhone 17 or iPhone 16: Which iPhone Should You Go For Now

Apple continues to sell older-generation iPhones like the iPhone 16 alongside the newer iPhone 17 through platforms such as Flipkart.

The iPhone 17 256GB variant is priced at Rs 82,900, while the iPhone 16 256GB model is available for Rs 79,900 before card discounts.

The small Rs 3,000 price difference makes the iPhone 17 a more attractive option because of upgrades like a 120Hz refresh rate display and newer A19 processor.

Apple’s iPhone 17 also brings improved GPU performance, better battery efficiency, Ceramic Shield 2 protection, and enhanced camera capabilities.

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The iPhone 16 128GB variant may not be ideal for long-term usage in 2026 due to increasing storage requirements for apps, photos, videos, and AI features.

iPhone 17 vs iPhone 16: Price of the 256GB Variant

The iPhone 17 and iPhone 16 are both available with 256GB internal storage. For the iPhone 17, it is the base variant, meanwhile for the iPhone 16, it is the second top variant.

The iPhone 17 is priced at Rs 82,900 for the 256GB storage variant, while the iPhone 16 is priced at Rs 79,900 for the 256GB variant. With the Flipkart branded Axis and SBI Bank credit cards, users will get Rs 5,895 off on the device (this also includes cashback). The price difference between the two variants before discount is just Rs 3,000. This is not a lot.

Considering that the iPhone 17 has a 120Hz refresh rate panel for the display, and the iPhone 16 has a 60Hz panel, you should consider going for the iPhone 17 variant. iPhone 17 is also more recent device, so its processor is faster, and there’s also support for some additional features for the users.

Apple offers one year of brand warranty on the purchase of every new device. If you want additional security, then you can purchase the Protect+ plan of the Apple Care at Rs 8,499 for 1 year more. There’s support for Center Stage camera on the front sensor of the iPhone 17. There’s a dual 48MP sensor at the device’s rear camera.

The iPhone 17 packs the A19 processor and there’s an Action Button on the left side of the iPhone’s body. The front camera has an 18MP sensor for selfies. The device’s display has Ceramic Shield 2 on top, which is 3x more scratch resistant. The GPU performance with the A19 processor is 2.1x faster than the previous generation processors. The battery efficiency is also much better.

The iPhone 17 is available in five different colours – Sage, Mist Blue, Lavender, Back, and White. If you want to go for a higher memory variant of 512GB, it is priced at Rs 1,02,900. So while it is more expensive, you get plenty of storage to use the device for years to come. You can purchase the device from the official online store of Apple India as well. There might not be such card offers all the time though.

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