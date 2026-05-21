iPhone 17 or iPhone 16: Which iPhone Should You Go For Now

Highlights
- Apple is still selling the older year iPhones via e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart, Amazon.
- There is no iPhone listed available in India on Amazon currently.
- The iPhone 16 is still in demand in India, as it is discounted now.
Andrew Bonwick
Vice President of Product Development at Relm Insurance
Madhav Sheth
CEO of Ai+ Smartphone
Stephen Rose
CEO Render Networks
Apple is still selling the older year iPhones via e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon. For the time being, there is no iPhone listed available in India on Amazon, but on Flipkart, you can get both the iPhone 16 as well as the iPhone 17. The iPhone 16 is still in demand in India, as it is discounted now. With card discounts, the price goes down even further. So the question is, should you purchase the iPhone 16 over the iPhone 17 right now. The price difference between the devices is very less, if you consider the 256GB internal storage variant. What is advisable is that the iPhone 16’s 128GB variant should be ignored. It is priced at Rs 69,900, and is much cheaper than the 256GB variant, but in today’s world, a 128GB storage device is not remotely enough. Let’s take a look at the price of the iPhone 17 and iPhone 16’s 256GB variants to decide which variant will be better.
Key Highlights
- Apple continues to sell older-generation iPhones like the iPhone 16 alongside the newer iPhone 17 through platforms such as Flipkart.
- The iPhone 17 256GB variant is priced at Rs 82,900, while the iPhone 16 256GB model is available for Rs 79,900 before card discounts.
- The small Rs 3,000 price difference makes the iPhone 17 a more attractive option because of upgrades like a 120Hz refresh rate display and newer A19 processor.
- Apple’s iPhone 17 also brings improved GPU performance, better battery efficiency, Ceramic Shield 2 protection, and enhanced camera capabilities.
iPhone 17 vs iPhone 16: Price of the 256GB Variant
The iPhone 17 and iPhone 16 are both available with 256GB internal storage. For the iPhone 17, it is the base variant, meanwhile for the iPhone 16, it is the second top variant.
The iPhone 17 is priced at Rs 82,900 for the 256GB storage variant, while the iPhone 16 is priced at Rs 79,900 for the 256GB variant. With the Flipkart branded Axis and SBI Bank credit cards, users will get Rs 5,895 off on the device (this also includes cashback). The price difference between the two variants before discount is just Rs 3,000. This is not a lot.
Considering that the iPhone 17 has a 120Hz refresh rate panel for the display, and the iPhone 16 has a 60Hz panel, you should consider going for the iPhone 17 variant. iPhone 17 is also more recent device, so its processor is faster, and there’s also support for some additional features for the users.
Apple offers one year of brand warranty on the purchase of every new device. If you want additional security, then you can purchase the Protect+ plan of the Apple Care at Rs 8,499 for 1 year more. There’s support for Center Stage camera on the front sensor of the iPhone 17. There’s a dual 48MP sensor at the device’s rear camera.
The iPhone 17 packs the A19 processor and there’s an Action Button on the left side of the iPhone’s body. The front camera has an 18MP sensor for selfies. The device’s display has Ceramic Shield 2 on top, which is 3x more scratch resistant. The GPU performance with the A19 processor is 2.1x faster than the previous generation processors. The battery efficiency is also much better.
The iPhone 17 is available in five different colours – Sage, Mist Blue, Lavender, Back, and White. If you want to go for a higher memory variant of 512GB, it is priced at Rs 1,02,900. So while it is more expensive, you get plenty of storage to use the device for years to come. You can purchase the device from the official online store of Apple India as well. There might not be such card offers all the time though.
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FAQs
Which is better to buy right now: iPhone 16 or iPhone 17?
For most users, the iPhone 17 is the better option because the price difference is relatively small while the hardware upgrades are significant.
What is the price difference between the iPhone 16 and iPhone 17 256GB models?
The iPhone 17 256GB variant costs Rs 82,900, while the iPhone 16 256GB variant is priced at Rs 79,900 before discounts.
Why is the iPhone 17 considered a better value?
The iPhone 17 offers a 120Hz display, A19 processor, better GPU performance, improved battery efficiency, and additional features compared to the iPhone 16.
Should users avoid the iPhone 16 128GB variant?
The 128GB model may feel limiting in 2026 because apps, AI tools, photos, and videos consume much more storage than before.
What colours are available for the iPhone 17?
The iPhone 17 is available in Sage, Mist Blue, Lavender, Black, and White colour options.