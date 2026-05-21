Reliance Jio Rs 448 Plan is Good for Your Pocket

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator in India, has a Rs 448 prepaid plan for the consumers. This prepaid plan is a voice only voucher, which comes with service validity. If you are recharging with this plan, it would be great for your pocket. This plan was introduced by the telecom operator after the telecom regulatory body asked the operators to do it. The Rs 448 plan is not the only plan that’s offered by Jio which comes with voice only benefit and service validity. There’s also a Rs 1,748 plan. However, we are just going to talk about the Rs 448 plan here, because it in a way emulates the Rs 395 plan which Jio used to offer.

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Key Highlights Reliance Jio offers a Rs 448 voice-only prepaid plan designed for users who mainly need calling and SMS benefits.

The prepaid plan comes with 84 days of service validity along with unlimited voice calls and 1000 SMS.

Jio also bundles additional benefits such as JioTV access and JioAICloud storage with the plan.

The effective daily cost of the plan comes to around Rs 5.33 per day, making it one of the more affordable long-validity recharge options.

The plan is ideal for secondary SIM users or customers who want to keep their mobile services active without paying for bundled data benefits.

Reliance Jio Rs 448 Prepaid Plan with Benefits

Reliance Jio Rs 448 plan comes with 84 days of service validity. The plan offers unlimited voice calling and 1000 SMS to the users. The add-on benefits come with JioTV and JioAICloud storage. There is no other benefit offered with the plan.

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