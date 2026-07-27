Jio Expands 5G Coverage in North Kashmir

Reliance Jio has expanded its 5G coverage in the North of Kashmir. The telecom operator has commissioned its own permanent telecom site at Mooldhari in the Bangus Valley of Kupwara district. This will bring super fast 5G network services to Simari, a remote border village in Karnah. This site has been installed at an elevation of 10000 feet. Mobile network coverage in such areas are particularly hard to maintain and deploy. That is why, population in such heights and terrains are usually deprived of network access.

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This is why this move from Jio will benefit the people living in the area. Jio has done this in collaboration with the Indian army. It has been done at a remote border village in the Karnah Valley. Simari is also widely known as the Polling Booth number 1 of India and it situated around 170 km from Srinagar.

Apart from the locals, tourists roaming in this area will also benefit from the 5G access. It will give rise to internet banking, e-governance services, online and more. Jio said that this project was only finished due to the coordinated efforts from the Indian army, and local stakeholders.

Reliance Jio 5G is the Best in India

When it comes to coverage and availability, Jio has the best 5G network in India. Jio’s 5G is available even in the remote regions of India. Further, it is 5G SA (standalone), the best kind of 5G infrastructure which exists in the market right now. Because of widespread 5G, customers also get the option to book an AirFiber connection which is powered by Jio’s 5G.