Jio IPO Will be an Important Milestone: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) just came out with Q1 FY27 results. This included the results and performance of Jio Platforms Limited (JPL) which is about to go for public listing soon. Reliance has been planning to do the Jio IPO (Initial Public Offering) for a long time. The IPO would have, in fact, happened by now if the global market was not pressurised by the geopolitical tensions in the west.

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Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director (CMD) of Reliance Jio, said, “The upcoming IPO will be an important milestone in Jio’s journey and will give investors an opportunity to participate in India’s digital growth story.”

Jio has 533 Million Users

Reliance Jio is the leading 5G service provider in India. Jio took the decision to go ahead with 5G SA (standalone) right from the start. The company had more capital to deploy for 5G and has taken investments from major tech players globally including Meta, Google and more. Jio said that it has a total subscriber base of 533 million. This is by far one of the largest susbcriber bases for any telecom operators globally. In the last 12 months, it is not just wireless subscriber base that Jio has grown, but even the wireline base has grown fast. Over 285 million users of the total 533 million users were using Jio’s 5G service. The telco reported a net profit of Rs 7,764 crore, with gross revenue at Rs 45,961 crore.

The fixed broadband additions by the telecom operator was 8.6 million in the last 12 months. Jio not only added new users, but also saw a growth in the EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) margin as it went up to 53.3%. The EBITDA margin has gone up by 1.5% YoY.