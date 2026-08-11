Motorola Edge 70 Neo 5G VS Moto Edge 60 Neo: Differences

Motorola is gearing up to launch its next Edge compact phone, the Edge Neo 70, which will be a new addition to the existing Edge lineup alongside the Moto Edge 70, Edge 70 Max, Pro and Pro+, with the Edge 70 Fusion lineup, and Neo will be the new compact editions with premium specs and design set to launch. Although Motorola has not confirmed it yet, a Moto executive recently shared a participation form seeking participants who want to test Android 17 Beta on the new Moto Edge 70 Neo, hinting that the launch is set to happen soon. As we wait for the Moto 70 Neo to launch, here’s a comparison showing how different it will be compared to the previously launched Moto Edge 60 Neo, and what upgrades you will get with the new Moto Neo phone.

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Key Highlights

  • Here is a detailed comparison between the Motorola Edge 70 Neo and the Motorola Edge 60 Neo.
  • Motorola Edge 60 Neo was launched in September 2025, sparking speculation that the new Motorola Edge 70 Neo will launch in September 2026.
  • Moto Edge 60 Neo 5G was launched with a flat screen, while the Moto Edge 70 Neo will have a curved AMOLED display.

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We have compared the specs for the Moto Edge Neo 70 around its hardware specifications, so for now take this leak with a pinch of salt until we get to see Motorola confirm the specs.

Also Read: Motorola Edge 70 Max 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications