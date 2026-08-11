Motorola Edge 70 Neo 5G VS Moto Edge 60 Neo: Differences

Motorola is gearing up to launch its next Edge compact phone, the Edge Neo 70, which will be a new addition to the existing Edge lineup alongside the Moto Edge 70, Edge 70 Max, Pro and Pro+, with the Edge 70 Fusion lineup, and Neo will be the new compact editions with premium specs and design set to launch. Although Motorola has not confirmed it yet, a Moto executive recently shared a participation form seeking participants who want to test Android 17 Beta on the new Moto Edge 70 Neo, hinting that the launch is set to happen soon. As we wait for the Moto 70 Neo to launch, here’s a comparison showing how different it will be compared to the previously launched Moto Edge 60 Neo, and what upgrades you will get with the new Moto Neo phone.

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We have compared the specs for the Moto Edge Neo 70 around its hardware specifications, so for now take this leak with a pinch of salt until we get to see Motorola confirm the specs.

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Motorola Edge 70 Neo VS Motorola Edge 60 Neo – Ultimate Specs Comparison

Here we have the comparison between Motorola Edge 70 Neo and Motorola Edge 60 Neo in terms of design, display, processor, RAM, storage, camera, and battery, with speculated pricing too.

Design

On the design side, Motorola will likely not stick to the same design philosophy completely, with a plastic chassis, a plastic back with an eco-leather texture, and a flat front panel, possibly Gorilla Glass 7i to protect the inner flat display.

The Edge 60 Neo came with the same design and was built with the same materials; similar construction is expected for the Edge 70 Neo too, where we will get to see a triple-camera setup housed in the rear top-left corner with a square module.

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Display

Motorola Edge 60 Neo/Moto Edge 60 Neo has a compact form factor with a 6.36-inch LTPO p-OLED flat front screen protected by Gorilla Glass 7i.

It supports a 120Hz refresh rate and offers 3,000 nits peak brightness with HDR10+ certification, making it suitable for OTT binge-watching.

The Moto Edge 70 Neo’s recently leaked render by the Mac Observer revealed the phone will have a curved display this year, an increased screen-to-body ratio, and a smaller punch-hole camera.

It features a 6.39-inch AMOLED display, 100% DCI-P3 colour space, and possibly a 120Hz refresh rate out of the box.

Processor, RAM and Storage

The Moto Edge 60 Neo is powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset launched in February 2025.

On paper, it scores around 956,756 points in AnTuTu 11, with Geekbench 6 scores of 1061 single-core and 3185 multi-core.

The Dimensity chipset is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of Samsung’s uMCP storage. uMCP comparatively offers better performance and takes up less space on the smartphone motherboard as well.

uMCP offers a maximum DRAM bandwidth of 6.4 Gbps, equivalent to UFS 3.1.

Motorola Edge 70 Neo is expected to be powered by the new Dimensity 7450 SoC launched in April 2026.

On paper, it scores around 1,036,031 points on AnTuTu 11, with Geekbench 6 scores of 1,069 single-core and 3,349 multi-core.

Alongside the Dimensity chipset, you get up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of storage, possibly with UFS 3.1, though Motorola might switch to equivalent storage this year.

Also Read: Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ 5G Launched in India: Price and Specs

Camera

Major upgrades are expected this year; the previously launched Motorola Edge 60 Neo came with a 50MP main sensor coupled with a 10MP ultrawide and a 10MP telephoto sensor, with a 32MP front camera.

The Motorola Edge 70 Neo will be getting a similar triple-camera setup. Still, this time the Lenovo-owned smartphone will upgrade its main sensor to a 200MP sensor, coupled with a 50MP ultrawide and the same 10MP telephoto sensor.

On the front, you will be getting a bigger 50MP main selfie shooter.

​Battery

The previously launched Motorola Edge 60 Neo came with a 5,000mAh battery on board, 68W fast charging, and 15W wireless charging support.

Motorola Edge 70 Neo is expected to have the same 5,000mAh battery, retaining 68W TurboPower charging and 15W wireless charging.

Software

On the software side, the Motorola Edge 60 Neo ran Android 16 out of the box.

According to leaks from a Motorola agent who shared a participation form seeking testers for the Android 17 beta, the Motorola Edge 70 Neo will likely run Android 17 out of the box.

Also Read: Motorola has Increased Price of 3 Phones in India

Motorola Edge 70 Neo – Expected India Price and Launch

Although there is no confirmation about pricing details or the India launch yet, if we compare prices, the previously launched Moto Edge 60 Neo 5G was priced around 499 euros last year.

Considering the Moto Edge 70 Neo 5G will have a better display and chipset, it will likely be priced around 550 euros, which translates to about Rs 55,000 in India.

Motorola Edge 60 Neo 5G was launched back in September 2026, while we expect the Motorola Edge 70 Neo 5G to be announced in September 2026, likely before the iPhone launch.

Image Credits: Tech Indicações

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