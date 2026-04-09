Motorola has Increased Price of 3 Phones in India

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Moto G35, Moto G57 Power, and Moto Edge 60 Fusion will now have to pay more between Rs 500 and Rs 2000 for these devices. The Moto G35's base variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage will now cost Rs 12,499 instead of Rs 11,999.

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Highlights

  • Motorola has increased the price of three smartphones in India.
  • These devices are Moto G35, Moto G57 Power, and Moto Edge 60 Fusion.
  • Motorola has followed in the footsteps of other brands for increasing the price of these phones.

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motorola has increased price of 3 phones

Motorola has increased the price of three smartphones in India. These devices are Moto G35, Moto G57 Power, and Moto Edge 60 Fusion. Motorola has followed in the footsteps of other brands for increasing the price of these phones. Other brands are also increasing the price because of the rise in price of smartphone components. This is why we might see more brands increasing prices of their devices in the coming days. Let's take a look at the revised price of these phones.




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Moto G35, Moto G57 Power, and Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Price in India

Moto G35, Moto G57 Power, and Moto Edge 60 Fusion will now have to pay more between Rs 500 and Rs 2000 for these devices. The Moto G35's base variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage will now cost Rs 12,499 instead of Rs 11,999. The Moto G57 Power, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage will cost Rs 15,999 instead of the earlier Rs 14,999.

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Then the biggest increase is on the mid-range Moto Edge 60 Fusion. The base variant of this phone with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage will now cost Rs 22,999 instead of Rs 20,999.

The price fluctuations can definitely confuse people when to purchase the device if they are planning to.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

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