Vivo T5 Pro 5G India Launch Date Confirmed

Vivo is soon going to launch the Vivo T5 Pro 5G in India. This will be a new smartphone from the company in the T series which is online focused. Vivo is packing a 9020mAh battery inside the phone, which is exceptionally large for a smartphone. This device will be the successor to the Vivo T4 Pro 5G which launched last year for Rs 27,999. The launch date for the Vivo T5 Pro 5G has been confirmed now. Let's take a look at the confirmed details so far.









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Vivo T5 Pro 5G India Launch Date

Vivo T5 Pro 5G will launch in India on April 15, 2026, at 12 PM noon. The phone has a larger battery than most devices that are priced in the Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 range. OnePlus Nord 6 is the only recent device launched which packs a similar sized battery. Vivo has confirmed that this phone will support 120fps of gaming, which will keep the gaming experience smooth for users and T5 Pro 5G's back design has also been revealed with a teaser poster.

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The device appears to have a white and flat back panel with rounded corners and a dual camera setup at the rear.