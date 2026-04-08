BSNL Employees Urge PM Modi to Ensure Govt Offices Only Use BSNL 4G

Reported by Tanuja K 0

The government offices already utilise BSNL broadband connections. Now the employee union wants that offices and its employees also use BSNL 4G for mobile connection mandatorily.

Highlights

  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, has rolled out 4G in close to 1 lakh sites.
  • Most of these sites are now active.
  • BSNL employee union has written to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to direct all government offices and employees to use BSNL 4G.

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bsnl employees urge pm modi to ensure

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, has rolled out 4G in close to 1 lakh sites. Most of these sites are now active. BSNL employee union has written to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to direct all government offices and employees to use BSNL 4G. The government offices already utilise BSNL broadband connections. Now the employee union wants that offices and its employees also use BSNL 4G for mobile connection mandatorily.




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"It is suggested that the adoption of BSNL’s swadeshi 4G services be made mandatory for all mobile connections wherever expenditure is reimbursed from public funds including all central and state government and public sector entities," Ravi Shil Verma, chairman, Bharatiya Doorsanchar Manch, and RC Pandey, convener, Bharatiya Doorsanchar Manch, wrote in a letter dated April 6, 2026, to PM Modi.

This particular association represents several BSNL employee unions, including BTEU, AIGETOA, BDPS, and AIBSNLOBCEWA. "This step will definitely be a milestone step towards reinforcing India’s telecom sovereignty and realising the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat," the letter read.

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Such a mandate will support national security and data sovereignty and also provide financial support to BSNL, the letter said.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

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