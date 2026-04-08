TRAI Proposes Mandatory Cheaper Voice and SMS-Only Plans for Users

Reported by Kripa B 0

Draft 2026 amendment mandates telecom operators to offer affordable, shorter-duration plans without bundled data.

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Highlights

  • TRAI proposes cheaper voice- and SMS-only mobile plans.
  • Telecom firms must match data plans with voice-only alternatives.
  • Low-income and rural users expected to benefit.

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trai proposes mandatory voice sms only plans
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Tuesday released the Draft Telecom Consumer Protection (Thirteenth Amendment) Regulation, 2026, aimed at enhancing consumer choice and affordability in telecom tariff offerings. The new proposal mandates telecom operators to roll out cheaper mobile plans exclusively for voice and SMS services, compared to the current Special Tariff Vouchers (STVs), which also include data.

Also Read: TRAI Pulls Up Reliance Jio Over Tariff Practices, Sets April 14 Deadline for Compliance




TRAI Targets Affordability and Consumer Choice

The move follows the earlier Telecom Consumer Protection (Twelfth Amendment) Regulation, 2024, under which telecom service providers were mandated to offer at least one Special Tariff Voucher (STV) exclusively for Voice and SMS services. However, TRAI noted that only a limited number of such plans are currently being offered in the market for Voice and SMS.

Limited Availability of Voice-Only Plans

"Subsequent to the implementation of the above provision, Telecom Service Providers introduced Special Tariff Vouchers (STVs) exclusively for Voice and SMS. However, it is observed that only a few STVs are being offered, primarily with two longer validities viz. 80 / 84 days and/or 336/365 days," TRAI said.

High Pricing of Existing STVs

"It is also observed that while introducing these Voice and SMS only packs, TSPs initially fixed relatively higher prices. The prices were not reduced in proportion to the removal of data benefits from bundled plans. In simple terms, even though data services were excluded, the reduction in price was not reasonable or commensurate. This situation reduced the intended benefit to consumers, though later the TSPs reduced the price of these packs reasonably upon consumer outcry," TRAI added.

The regulator said it has since received multiple representations from stakeholders highlighting the need for shorter-duration Voice and SMS-only packs, particularly for users who do not require bundled data services.

Proposal Mandates Matching Voice and SMS Plans

To address the issue, TRAI has proposed that for every unique validity period offered under STVs that include Voice, SMS, and Data, telecom operators must also provide a corresponding STV exclusively for Voice and SMS. These voice-and-SMS-only plans are expected to be priced with a proportionate reduction compared to bundled offerings.

"The Authority considers it necessary to address this issue by mandating that for every unique validity period offered under Special Tariff Vouchers with Voice, SMS and Data, the service provider shall also offer a corresponding Special Tariff Voucher exclusively for Voice and SMS. Such Special Tariff Vouchers shall be priced with largely proportional reduction in tariff," TRAI, under the Ministry of Communications said on April 7, 2026.

Relief for Low-Income and Rural Consumers

TRAI noted that "the low-income group consumers are being deprived of affordable shorter duration choices. The low-income group consumers, especially those living in rural areas or using feature phones, require shorter validity packs so that they can recharge as per their requirements."

"Consumers who do not use data have limited choices available and are placed at a disadvantageous position. This lack of parity goes against the objective of ensuring fair, equal and non-discriminatory choices for all consumers, regardless of their service requirements," TRAI highlighted.

TRAI observed that the objective of the Telecom Consumer Protection Regulations is to ensure fair choice and protection for all categories of consumers, including low-income users, consumers in rural areas, non-tech-savvy individuals, and elderly persons who primarily require voice and SMS services and have limited or no need for data.

"The amendment will enhance transparency, prevent forced procurement of unwanted bundled services, and ensure that consumers who do not require data are not made to pay for it or placed at a disadvantage. At the same time, it provides consumers with greater choice of Voice and SMS-only packs, placing them at par with data-inclusive packs," TRAI observed.

TRAI further stated that "these Voice and SMS only Special Tariff Voucher packs shall be published and made available to consumers in line with the directions on tariff publication dated 18th September, 2020. Telecom service providers shall ensure that such STVs are clearly published, prominently displayed and made easily accessible and available across all customer touchpoints, including customer care centres, points of sale, retail outlets, official websites, and mobile applications. This will help consumers make informed choices without any difficulty."

The draft regulation has been published on TRAI’s official website for public consultation. Stakeholders have been invited to submit their comments by April 28, 2026.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

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