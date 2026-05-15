Digital Connectivity Ratings: TRAI Introduces Half-Star Levels and New Audit Mechanism

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on May 13, 2026 issued the Rating of Properties for Digital Connectivity (Amendment) Regulations, 2026 (3 of 2026), introducing key refinements to strengthen the assessment framework for digital connectivity infrastructure in properties across India.

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The amendments follow a consultation process initiated on 27 February 2026, during which TRAI sought stakeholder feedback on proposed changes to the 2024 Regulations and the Rating Manual. Inputs were received from property managers, Digital Connectivity Rating Agencies (DCRAs), service providers, and other stakeholders, highlighting operational challenges such as rating differentiation, assessment of under-construction properties, classification of property types, and the need for preliminary audits prior to formal rating applications.

Additional Star Rating Levels

Based on stakeholder consultations and implementation experience, TRAI has expanded the rating framework by introducing additional half-star levels, increasing the scale from five to nine levels. According to TRAI, the revised structure is aimed at improving granularity in assessment, enabling clearer differentiation of digital connectivity performance, and supporting more informed consumer decision-making.

Under-Construction Properties Eligible to Apply for Ratings

A significant change allows under-construction properties to be brought under the rating framework through a phased assessment process. DCRAs will now evaluate design-stage digital connectivity infrastructure based on approved plans and issue a “Designed For” certificate.

Upon completion of construction and installation of in-building solutions, an “Installation Completed For” certificate will be issued following evaluation. Final ratings will be awarded once services become operational, enhancing transparency and aligning design commitments with execution outcomes.

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