Petrol, Diesel Price Hike Could Trigger 15% Mobile Tariff Increase in June 2026

The petrol price in India has hiked by Rs 3 per liter. This will not just affect your travel plans, it will also affect your mobile bills. Even Diesel prices are said to increase by Rs 3 per liter in many cities across the country. In Cities like Chennai and Kolkata, each liter of Diesel is now priced at more than Rs 95. For petrol, the new price in cities such as Mumbai and Bangalore has reached Rs 107. The automobile owners, especially the car owners are going to be annoyed at this development. But it had to happen. However, we are not here to only discuss the petrol price hike. We are also going to discuss mobile recharge price increase that is likely to follow because of this.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Why Mobile Recharge Prices will Go Up Because of Petrol and Diesel Price Hike in India

For a tower to operate, power and fuel account for almost 40% of the operating cost. This development could mean that the cost for operating a mobile tower will go up for the telcos, as diesel, which is used in these towers, has become expensive. For telcos, which operate at a massive scale, could incur hundreds of crores extra just for the diesel every year at this price.

5G towers, which require more energy and diesel to operate will also beccome more expensive for the telcos to manage.

The telcos will also face rising costs in other areas of their business due to the issues in the global supply chain. Telcos were already planning a tariff hike for the Indian market. However, if this was going to happen a little later, we expect that it would now happen much faster.