The draft amendment, issued for stakeholder consultation, seeks to modernise the Telecom Consumers Complaint Redressal Regulation, 2012 (TCCRR-2012), which was last amended in 2014.
The regulator noted that India’s telecom sector has expanded significantly over the past two decades, with the country now having nearly 1.32 billion telecom subscribers and over 1.05 billion internet users as of February 2026. TRAI observed that consumer complaints have also risen sharply, increasing from 44,733 in 2023-24 to 73,081 in 2025-26, reflecting growing dissatisfaction with existing grievance redressal mechanisms.
A major proposal in the draft amendment is the removal of the advisory committee involved in the appellate process. TRAI said the mechanism had become ineffective due to procedural delays, scheduling difficulties, and “diffusion of accountability”, often extending appeal resolution timelines beyond 40 days. The regulator stated that simplifying the process would make grievance redressal faster, more accountable, and consumer-centric.
24×7 Complaint Centres and Digital Platforms
Recognising changing consumer behaviour, TRAI has proposed that complaint centres operate round-the-clock instead of the existing 8 a.m. to midnight schedule. Telecom operators would also be mandated to provide complaint registration and tracking facilities through mobile applications, web portals, emails, AI-powered chatbots, and voice-based systems, while ensuring access to human customer care representatives.
“Service Provider may at its option also enable a consumer to register complaints or appeals and raise requests/ queries through any of their new-age customer-centric solutions (Chatbots, AI Agents, etc.), either already developed or the ones that may be deployed in future, which may be available on its web portal/website or mobile application. These solutions shall follow the same provisions as mentioned above in sub regulation,” TRAI said.
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“At the third level of IVRS, the consumer/customer should be given an option for call-back facility or wait in the queue for connecting with human consumer care representative,” TRAI said in its draft.
“Modes of consumer engagement have evolved significantly since 2012. While IVRS remains relevant, consumers today increasingly use mobile applications, web-based portals, chatbots, and emails to register and track complaints. Further, several provisions of the existing regulation need modification to improve the efficiency, efficacy and operational details of the complaint handling mechanism and its accessibility to consumers. The provisions regarding appeal against unsatisfactory handling of complaints also need modifications from the perspective of accessibility, clarity, efficiency, effectiveness and consumer convenience,” TRAI said in an official release on May 7, 2026.
“Every Complaint Centre shall be accessible to the customers between 0800 hrs and 2400 hrs round the clock on all days of the week. Every service provider shall deploy sufficient number of employees at its Complaint Centres to meet the Quality of Service parameters, as may be specified by the Authority from time to time,” the draft read.
Focus on Accessibility and Regional Languages
The amendment also introduces provisions to improve accessibility for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs). Dedicated support systems, trained customer care staff, and accessible digital grievance platforms would become mandatory in line with recent judicial directives and government guidelines. Consumers would additionally have the option to access customer support in the official language of their state, besides Hindi and English.
Consumer Feedback to Become Performance Metric
To strengthen regulatory oversight, TRAI has proposed online consumer satisfaction surveys after every complaint or appeal closure. Telecom operators would have to collect feedback through digital surveys and report the data periodically to the regulator for performance monitoring and policy interventions.
“Upon the resolution or closure of any formal complaint/appeal, the Service Provider shall immediately administer an Online Complaint/Appeal Resolution Survey to the complainant,” the draft said.
Financial Penalties for Non-Compliance
The draft regulations also introduce financial disincentives for service providers failing to comply with grievance redressal norms. Telecom operators may face penalties of Rs 1,000 for every improper disposal of a complaint and Rs 5,000 for every improper disposal of an appeal, subject to a quarterly cap of Rs 50 lakh per licensed service area. Delays in submitting Quarterly Performance Reports could attract penalties of up to Rs 20,000 per day, capped at Rs 10 lakh per instance.
TRAI has further proposed a regulatory review mechanism that would allow periodic audits, inspections, and analysis of complaint redressal systems based on performance reports and consumer feedback. Service providers would also be required to maintain complaint and appeal records for at least one year to facilitate audits and regulatory scrutiny.
Alignment With Telecommunications Act, 2023
The regulator said the proposed amendments seek to align the grievance redressal framework with the Telecommunications Act, 2023, while ensuring greater transparency, standardisation, and efficiency in handling consumer complaints in the evolving digital telecom ecosystem.
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