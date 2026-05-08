The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released the Draft Telecom Consumers Complaint Redressal (Fourth Amendment) Regulations, 2026, proposing sweeping reforms to the telecom grievance redressal framework, including the removal of the long-standing advisory committee, stricter accountability norms for service providers, and mandatory 24×7 complaint support systems. The draft aims to modernise complaint-handling systems, strengthen the accountability of telecom operators, and improve the consumer experience amid the rapid growth of digital communication services.

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The draft amendment, issued for stakeholder consultation, seeks to modernise the Telecom Consumers Complaint Redressal Regulation, 2012 (TCCRR-2012), which was last amended in 2014.

Rising Complaints Prompt Regulatory Overhaul

The regulator noted that India’s telecom sector has expanded significantly over the past two decades, with the country now having nearly 1.32 billion telecom subscribers and over 1.05 billion internet users as of February 2026. TRAI observed that consumer complaints have also risen sharply, increasing from 44,733 in 2023-24 to 73,081 in 2025-26, reflecting growing dissatisfaction with existing grievance redressal mechanisms.

Advisory Committee Set to be Removed

A major proposal in the draft amendment is the removal of the advisory committee involved in the appellate process. TRAI said the mechanism had become ineffective due to procedural delays, scheduling difficulties, and “diffusion of accountability”, often extending appeal resolution timelines beyond 40 days. The regulator stated that simplifying the process would make grievance redressal faster, more accountable, and consumer-centric.

Under the proposed framework, appellate authorities must be regular senior management employees of telecom service providers with at least five years of experience. Telecom companies will also be required to submit quarterly reports on complaint and appeal redressal, along with consumer survey outcomes, to their Boards and Chief Executive Officers to improve oversight and accountability.

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